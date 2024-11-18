Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees major secrets spilling that no one saw coming

The Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 18 to November 22, 2024, was released over the weekend. The preview indicates the soap has much in store for viewers in the coming episodes. With many secrets unraveling and a premiere everyone has been waiting for, it promises to be a drama-filled week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives, and aspects of it may be speculative.

The preview switched from one character to another and revolved around the theme of 'things to know' and tidbits of information each character is hiding from one another. From Johnny and Joy's affair to Leo confronting Javi about a betrayal, the preview hints that much drama is in store.

Days of Our Lives preview for November 18 to 22: To know or not to know

Chanel, Johnny, and Joy

Trending

Chanel in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

The preview started with a shot of Johnny in bed at home with Chanel. He seemed disturbed by a dream, muttering in his sleep to Joy that they couldn't do something, and the preview cut to Chanel's confused and suspicious face.

Currently, Chanel is unaware that her husband cheated on her when he had the misunderstanding that she was cheating on him with Alex. Johnny's guilt is weighing on his subconscious. It remains to be seen whether his sleep-talking will clue Chanel into what happened or whether he might manage to wriggle his way out with an explanation.

Alex and Joy

The preview then cuts to Alex and Joy in a state of undress, possibly preparing for their scene as partners in the in-house soap Body and Soul. A stunned Alex was confronting Joy, asking her to confirm whether she hooked up with Johnny. If an outsider to their love triangle now knows about the affair, things might get messier for Johnny and Chanel's marriage.

Chad, Cat, and JJ

Cat and Chad in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

The preview then focused on Chad and Cat speaking to JJ, with Chad warning him about a dangerous plan. In confidence, JJ agreed to do his part and contribute.

Chad and Cat likely have a plan to take down Clyde and his evil intentions toward Cat's mother, Catharina. Despite the fake Abigail betrayal, Chad seems to have reached an uneasy truce with Cat for the greater good. It looks as though JJ will also be roped into their plans.

Leo and Javi

Leo in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

In the current storyline, Javi and Leo have been exploring the spark between them, inching towards a romantic relationship. Despite Gabi's insistence for her cousin to stay away, Javi seems drawn to Leo all the more.

However, this week's preview indicates trouble in paradise. In the clip, Leo confronted Javi angrily about something he had done, a possible betrayal. It could be a misunderstanding between them, or that Javi has possibly made an unforgivable mistake.

Jada and Rafe

Rafe in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

The preview also showed Jada looking frustrated at Rafe, claiming everything was about his macho pride. Rafe smiled at her comment, making matters intriguing.

Rafe recently proposed to Jada, and the couple are now engaged. However, they might face their first roadblock this week, leading to a fight.

Kristen, Brady, and Ava

Kristen in a still from the soap (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

The end of the preview shows Kristen walking in on Ava and Brady sharing a hug, followed by Ava telling her that she and Brady were not together. Immediately after, Kristen asked Brady if he wanted to give their relationship a second chance.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback