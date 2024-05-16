What happened to Abigail on Days of Our Lives? Character's fate explored

Fans of Days of Our Lives have been discussing a lot because people keep mentioning Abigail's name. Her husband Chad talked about her when he came back in April. Then, they thought about her on Mother's Day. Now, with the date of her death coming up in June, her name is coming up even more. This makes fans excited and guessing if all this talk about Abigail hints at a big surprise.

However, the story took a surprising turn in the episode that came out on May 15, 2024. Fans found out something new about what happened to her. Days of Our Lives shared clues that Abigail was digging into Clyde's secret drug dealing business right before she died. Clyde killed Abigail after she accidentally found out about his bad actions at the DiMera house.

What really happened to Abigail on Days of Our Lives?

Abigail from Days of Our Lives. (Image via Peacock)

Clyde was involved in bad business, like selling illegal drugs. Abigail found out about Clyde's wrongdoings. So, when she accidentally ran into Clyde at the DiMera house, he stabbed her because he didn't want her to expose his secret crimes.

A key piece of evidence came to light when Nicole found a diary at The Spectator that Abigail had been using to keep notes. This diary had details about Abigail's research into Clyde's wrong drug sales right before she sadly passed away.

After Chad read through the diary and discussed it with Jack, Abigail's dad, he understood the events leading up to his wife's last days a bit better. The biggest question on their minds was whether Clyde knew that Abigail was onto him and his wrongdoings.

The Truth Behind Abigail's Death

Expand Tweet

Fans of the show know that Clyde caused Abigail's death. He admitted to killing her by mistake when he actually wanted to kill Belle but met Abigail instead. The show even had a flashback that let viewers see the scary moment when he unexpectedly attacked and killed her at her home.

At first, it seemed like he did it to keep his crimes a secret. But finding the diary makes it seem like there might be more to this story, suggesting there could be bigger secrets or reasons to look again at why he killed her.

Is Abigail still impacting Days of Our Lives after her death?

A still of Marci Miller, who plays Abigail on Days of Our Lives. (Image via Instagram/@marcimiller)

Abigail's untimely death has been a pivotal moment, especially for Chad. They had dreams and plans for their future, like having another baby and living a peaceful life with Gwen behind bars.Abigail's untimely death has been a pivotal moment, especially for Chad. They had dreams and plans for their future, like having another baby and living a peaceful life with Gwen behind bars.

The new revelations about Abigail's investigation might just be the catalyst Chad needs to take drastic action against Clyde, seeking justice for his wife. It adds a layer of complexity and emotional depth to Chad's character and sets a stage for potentially explosive storylines.

The mystery around how Abigail died has become even more interesting now that we found out she was secretly looking into Clyde’s bad actions. The story has brought together old events with new clues, creating a really interesting mystery, just like Days of Our Lives is known for.

Fans of Days of Our Lives are now really curious about what Chad will do next, now that he has found out this new information.