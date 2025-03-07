Days of Our Lives recap (March 6, 2025): Gabi wrestles EJ while Jada brings back Rafe

In the recent episode of the Peacock's Days of Our Lives, aired on March 6, 2025, Alex and Joy started their new chapter at Titan, but their excitement made Stephanie uneasy. She tried to hide her discomfort, especially after overhearing Sarah’s phone call. At the same time, Gabi grew desperate to find Rafe, and JJ did his best to keep her calm.

Elsewhere, Shawn questioned Savannah, hoping for answers, but she didn’t know much about "Arnold." Across town, EJ panicked as his plans fell apart, especially when Gabi showed up with a gun, demanding answers. Meanwhile, Jada made an emotional breakthrough with Rafe, helping him remember pieces of his past and giving hope that he could come back to himself.

By the end of Days of Our Lives episode, everything reached a breaking point as Gabi threatened EJ, but JJ rushed in with shocking news. Rafe was alive and at the police station. In a touching final scene, Jada told Rafe she still loved him, and their kiss marked his long-awaited return to Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Stephanie struggles with Alex and Joy’s new jobs

Alex and Joy were excited to tell Stephanie about their new jobs at Titan, but her fake smile showed how she really felt. She kept thinking about Sarah’s phone call, and her anxiety grew. Noticing her discomfort, Alex and Joy offered to step back, but Stephanie insisted they continue their jobs.

Later, at home, Stephanie wrestled with her emotions. Alex tried to comfort her, promising he was committed to her, but she struggled to trust him.

Gabi’s reckless quest for Rafe

Gabi’s desperate search for her brother led nowhere, and her frustration grew stronger. JJ tried comforting her, but Gabi’s anger got worse, especially when she started to suspect EJ was involved. After JJ left, Gabi made a chilling decision. She grabbed Rafe’s gun and whispered that she wouldn’t regret what came next.

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ vented his anger to Stefano’s portrait, struggling with the mess caused by Rafe’s brainwashing. Rita arrived and warned EJ that Rafe’s memories might come back.

Before EJ could react, Gabi stormed in with Rafe’s gun. She demanded to know where Rafe was, ignoring EJ’s attempts to manipulate her. He smugly warned that killing him would make things worse, but Gabi didn’t back down. She started counting down, ready to shoot.

Just as Gabi reached "one," JJ burst into the mansion, yelling that Rafe was alive at the police station. Gabi’s hand shook, and she finally lowered the gun, with her face full of shock and relief.

Jada brings Rafe back

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Jada faced Rafe, still thinking he was Arnold. But when she talked about their past, something clicked in Rafe’s mind. He started remembering special moments they shared and admitted he still loved her. At first, Jada didn’t believe him, but as Rafe described personal details only he would know, following which she slowly realized the truth.

Jada rushed out to confirm his identity, right when the forensic results arrived. It was really Rafe. Overwhelmed, she ran back to the interrogation room with tears streaming down her face. She told Rafe she loved him, and they shared a long, emotional kiss finally reuniting after months of lies and heartbreak.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

