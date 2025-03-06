Days of Our Lives recap (March 5, 2025): Alex and Joy join Titan whereas Brady braces for the worst

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives, Marlena struggled with her worries about John, while revisiting their past together. She told Brady about John’s disappearance as ISA searched for his father. Belle and Ava argued over prosecuting Kristen, as Ava feared it might cost Brady custody of Rachel.

Stephanie told Kayla she suspected Joy might be pregnant with Alex’s baby, stirring old tensions. Kayla urged her to wait for confirmation, warning her about the consequences of interfering. Meanwhile, Alex and Joy started new jobs at Titan, facing their complicated past.

Ava lost control and slapped Kristen, while Belle wrestled with letting Kristen go free. Philip and Xander debated if Alex’s return could help take down DiMera. Meanwhile, John’s absence weighed heavily on Salem, leaving his children unsure of his fate.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Brady makes a visit to his mother

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena looked at a photo of John, lost in memories. Brady arrived after taking Rachel to therapy, hoping for advice about Ava. Instead, Marlena told him the heartbreaking news that John was missing. She explained that Shane tried to set up a call, but John’s handler lost contact, and the ISA was retracing him, with no guarantee if he was alive.

Brady hugged Marlena and offered to tell Paul, while Marlena told Belle. They promised to stay hopeful. After Brady left to pick up Rachel, Marlena sat alone with her growing worries about her children.

Sasha orders a pregnancy test

Meanwhile, Stephanie found Kayla frustrated with a broken flash drive. But Kayla quickly noticed that Stephanie was upset. Stephanie admitted she overheard Sarah ordering a pregnancy test for Joy, and suspected Alex might be the father.

Kayla was shocked but warned Stephanie not to interfere. She refused to check the lab, reminding her it would break hospital rules and hurt her relationship with Alex. Stephanie agreed but still looked shaken by the possibility.

Ava slaps Kristen

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Ava met with Belle to talk about testifying against EJ and Kristen. Belle pushed for prosecution, but Ava refused, as she was afraid it might hurt Brady’s custody of Rachel. She explained that CPS had already opened a case after Rachel ran away, and another incident could have grave repercussions.

Belle warned that letting Kristen go free was risky, but Ava wouldn’t change her mind. Kristen arrived and smugly commented on Ava’s choice, leading to a heated argument. Ava, frustrated with Kristen’s behaviour, slapped and warned her to stay away from Brady and Rachel.

Job opportunities for the newbies

In Horton Square on Days of Our Lives, Joy asked Philip for a job at Titan. Even without corporate experience, Philip agreed to talk to Xander. At the mansion, Alex asked Xander if he could return to Titan, and Xander welcomed him back, thinking Alex could help fight DiMera.

Philip told Xander about Joy’s request, and Xander approved. When Philip mentioned Alex’s return, he worried it might cause drama. Xander insisted Titan needed more Kiriakises, and Philip reluctantly agreed. Later, Joy told Alex she got the job but decided not to mention the possible pregnancy, at least for now.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

