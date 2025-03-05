Days of Our Lives spoilers: John's heartbreaking fate revealed while Philip and Xander's Titan takeover spirals

The Days of Our Lives episode airing on March 5, 2025, will feature high drama as John's ultimate fate gets revealed. Meanwhile, after becoming co-CEOs of Titan and working together, both Philip and Xander make bad decisions that ultimately lead to devastating consequences.

In its recent episodes, Days of Our Lives has delivered dramatic turning points and shocking revelations, shaking things up in the fictional Salem city. Paulina confronted EJ at the DiMera mansion and accused him of replacing Rafe with a body double. EJ dismissed the claims, but Paulina warned him that he was losing control over Salem.

In the meantime, Marlena was devastated after learning that John was missing. Cat tried to comfort Marlena, but she feared that everything was about to end. Later, Philip and Xander planned their next business move. With a lot at stake, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena brings bad news about John's death

As fans of Days of Our Lives know, John has died multiple times in the soap opera. However, with the passing of the character's actor, Drake Hogestyn, fans expect this death to carry more weight.

In Wednesday's episode, airing on March 5, the family is about to get shocked as John's heartbreaking fate gets revealed. Marlena gets emotional and struggles to deal with the news that John is dead. Although she vowed to find him at any cost, she is compelled to inform Brady about the call she received from Shane.

Brady is in the middle of yet another problem, as right after finding Ava, he gets the news that his father is missing. With the tension rising higher than ever, fans wonder whether Brady will stop Marlena from going to find John alone. On the other hand, Marlena ventures out to search for John despite knowing that she could end up in trouble without professional assistance.

It is expected that Marlena will visit Shane to acquire all the information about where John was last seen. Since Shane is the one who was supposed to take care of John, fans await to find out whether he will be able to offer any help.

Meanwhile, Ava is hesitant to comply when Brady asks her not to implicate Kristen in her kidnapping. Although she promised she would not say anything about Rachel, since she is a child, she is extremely unwilling to let Kristen get away with her past deeds.

Furthermore, Belle seems to be almost certain that EJ was involved in the act as well, as he intended to cover up his crime of kidnapping Rafe. Finally, it is expected that Ava and Belle will join forces to bring down Kristen.

Days of Our Lives: Philip and Xander make bad decisions after taking over Titan

As Philip and Xander plan their next business move on Days of Our Lives, the storyline gets even more complicated. Sarah convinces Stephanie to keep it a secret that Philip forged Victor's will. She does this because she wants Xander to maintain good terms with his brother.

After the dramatic takeover of Titan Industries, both Philip and Xander become CEOs of the company. Despite working together as a team, both of them make equally devastating decisions. After witnessing Philip and Xander's actions as company bosses, Stephanie is not sure how long she can keep hush about the secret.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to see how the family reacts to the heartbreaking news regarding John. Additionally, with the current ongoings at Titan, fans of the show await to watch what finally happens to the company.

Catch new episodes of Days of Our Lives every weekday on Peacock.

