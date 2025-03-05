Days of Our Lives recap (March 4, 2025): Marlena’s heartbreak deepens as John goes missing

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of our Lives, aired on March 4, 2025, Marlena tried to stay strong after learning heartbreaking news. She met with Cat and discussed fundraiser plans with Chad, but her day fell apart when she got a call saying John was missing.

Cat comforted her, sharing her own experience of searching for her mother, but Marlena feared their luck had finally run out. At The Spectator, Leo pushed boundaries by pitching a harsh expose on the DiMera family. Chad agreed to run the piece, but set strict rules that no minors and no unchecked facts.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Stephanie promised to keep Philip’s secret, while Alex awkwardly ran into Joy. Their encounter took a turn when Joy felt sick and was rushed to the hospital, fearing a life-changing surprise. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip convinced Mr. Shin to help them take down DiMera from the inside.

Marlena’s heartbreak and Cat’s confession

Marlena hoped for a quiet day at work. Cat updated her on the fundraiser with Chad, and while Marlena liked the idea, she doubted Cat’s claim that she was over him. Their talk was cut short when Shane called Marlena and told her that John was missing.

Marlena was devastated. Cat stayed to comfort her, sharing how she once spent years not knowing if her mother was alive. She tried to give Marlena hope, but Marlena quietly feared that this might be the beginning of the end.

Leo’s risky expose

At The Spectator on Days of Our Lives, Leo thanked Chad for rehiring him but quickly pitched a scandalous article about the DiMera family. Chad refused at first, but agreed after Leo argued it could bring national attention to the paper as long as Rachel stayed out of it, and legal approved everything.

Leo accepted, but couldn’t resist stirring trouble. He hinted that Chad might want Cat to still care for him.

Sarah and Stephanie’s pact

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sarah and Stephanie bonded over their frustration about the possible closure. The mood shifted when Stephanie brought up Philip’s secret. Sarah was still angry with Belle and him for dragging her into the fraud, but she agreed it was best to stay quiet.

They promised to keep the secret, even if it meant feeling guilty. Sarah admitted she hated the idea of relying on Philip if the hospital closed, but Stephanie reassured her she was stronger than that. They agreed to face whatever came next together.

Joy’s health scare

Alex ran into Joy at the pub, and their conversation was tense. He apologized for their breakup, but she brushed it off. Alex noticed she wasn’t eating, and Joy finally admitted she hadn’t felt well since the Body and Soul recast.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Joy rushed to the hospital with severe nausea. She told Sarah she feared she might be pregnant. Sarah promised to run a test and support her no matter what. As they waited, Joy struggled with the idea of becoming a mother, unsure of what she truly wanted.

Philip and Xander’s power play

Philip and Xander planned their next business move. Philip was eager for an acquisition, but Xander insisted they first understand why Victor made Philip his heir. They set aside their rivalry to meet with Mr. Shin, hoping he’d back a Titan takeover of DiMera.

Mr. Shin doubted them, mentioning Titan’s chaotic past, but Philip offered him a top role in the new leadership. They argued they’d united for the company’s good, unlike the fighting DiMera siblings. Mr. Shin finally accepted the deal, impressed by their pitch.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

