Days of Our Lives recap (March 3, 2025): Gabi and Jada discover the truth while Paulina confronts EJ

The latest episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on March 3, 2025, and saw EJ celebrate tricking Rafe with an imposter. However, his victory faded when Paulina stormed into the DiMera mansion. She accused EJ of the swap and warned he could face prison instead of the DA’s office. EJ didn’t back down, threatening Paulina’s political career if she didn’t stay quiet.

Meanwhile, Gabi and Jada got DNA results confirming the fake Rafe. Gabi panicked over her brother’s safety, but Jada promised they’d find him. They connected clues, suspecting Rafe might be hidden under the mansion.

On the Days of Our Lives episode, Johnny and Chanel went to lunch with Sophia's mother and tried to impress her for their adoption approval, while EJ and Paulina barely hid their hatred. Holly comforted Doug through his guilt, and Tate’s mistrust kept tensions high.

Paulina confronts EJ at the DiMera mansion

At the beginning of the episode, EJ felt victorious, sure that Rafe’s amnesia had removed a threat. However, his confidence crumbled when Paulina stormed in, furious, accusing him of replacing Rafe with a body double, citing Ava’s claims and Jada’s corruption case. EJ dismissed the accusations, but Paulina pushed back, warning him his control over Salem was slipping.

EJ, refusing to back down, warned that letting Jada get convicted could cost Paulina her re-election. Their argument ended when Johnny and Chanel arrived, begging them to stop fighting before their lunch guests showed up.

Gabi and Jada face the truth about Rafe

At the hospital, in the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Gabi opened the DNA results and was crushed to know that the man she thought was her brother, Rafe, was an imposter. She panicked, fearing for her brother's safety. Jada, also heartbroken, revealed she hadn’t been close to "Rafe" since New Year’s, making them suspect the swap happened around then.

Despite their fear, Jada stayed strong and urged Gabi to trust her instincts, as Gabi admitted she still felt Rafe was alive. Jada remembered a strange run-in with EJ in the DiMera tunnels, and they vowed to search the mansion to find Rafe.

Johnny and Chanel’s delicate adoption charade

Johnny and Chanel hoped to adopt Sophia’s baby, but first, they had to impress Sophia’s mom, Amy. Since Sophia had exaggerated their religious devotion, the couple played along. Chanel wore a modest outfit and acted extra polite, while Johnny tried to sell their story. However, things got tricky when Amy asked about Nicole.

EJ took the chance to spin a tale, claiming Nicole left him for a former priest. Paulina nearly lost it, but Johnny quickly cut EJ off. As lunch started, Paulina and EJ exchanged fake smiles while Johnny and Chanel hoped their act would convince Amy.

Doug’s confession and Tate’s growing mistrust

Doug felt guilty for stealing Julie’s necklace, and Holly tried to comfort him, but their public conversation made Tate suspicious. When Doug confessed to being a thief without naming Julie, Tate warned Holly to be careful around him.

Holly promised Doug that Tate wouldn’t expose him, but Doug still worried. He feared Tate’s mistrust could ruin their friendship and complicate his attempt to return the necklace. With lunch at the DiMera mansion already tense, trouble seemed just around the corner.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

