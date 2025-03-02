Days of Our Lives weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025): Stephanie shares her past with Alex while Holly tells Maggie about her love life

Last week on Days of Our Lives, emotional confrontations and shocking revelations shook Salem, intensifying the drama among its key residents. As Jada and Shawn got close to each other, Stephanie decided to surprise Alex.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gabi confronted Rafe but failed to uncover the truth. Leo asked Chad for a job, while Cat made a suggestion to Marlena. Arnold threw Gabi out, adding to the complexity of the storyline. When Stephanie opened up to Alex about her past, fans were left in shock.

Later, Brady devised plans to corner Kristen, while Belle wished to trust EJ but remained skeptical of him. As the other characters navigated through the dramatic events, Rita was busy following the orders of her boss. Lastly, Holly decided to share details about her love life with Maggie.

Ad

Trending

The drama peaked with surprising turns, heartbreaks, unexpected romance, and a dark twist that left fans wondering what would happen next.

Ad

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from February 24 to 28, 2025

February 24, 2025: Stephanie surprised Alex

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Jada and Shawn unexpectedly came very close to each other. As Stephanie decided to surprise Alex, viewers wondered how Alex would react to the surprise. Gabi finally confronted Rafe but struggled to understand what was really going on with her brother.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cat approached Marlena and gave her a suggestion. As Leo found himself in need of a job, he asked Chad to find him one.

February 25, 2025: Stephanie discussed her past with Alex

Stephanie decided to open up to Alex about her past. In a major twist, Jada admitted that she still had feelings for Rafe, despite having moved on with Shawn. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat decided to reconnect, making it clear that things were not over between them. Later, Arnold threw Gabi out, further complicating the situation.

Ad

Ad

February 26, 2025: Belle refused to trust EJ

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Brady tried to find ways of cornering Kristen. Meanwhile, Jada and Shawn were shocked when Stephanie dropped a truth bomb on them. Belle thought about trusting EJ but remained skeptical of him, as she did not think that he could be trusted.

Lastly, Rita was seen busy following the orders of her boss, making fans wonder about the upcoming plot twists that might confront her character.

Ad

February 27, 2025: Jada and Shawn arrest Rafe

In a shocking turn of events, Jada and Shawn arrested Rafe. Out of suspicion, Gabi asked Kayla to conduct a DNA test on her brother. While Brady tried his best to persuade Ava to see things from his perspective, Kristen went to EJ with her problems. This scene left viewers anticipating whether EJ could help her out.

Ad

February 28, 2025: Holly told Maggie about her love life

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Johnny shared some important news with Marlena. Chanel's mother supported her as she went through a procedure.

Meanwhile, Sophia exaggerated a situation while speaking with her mother, adding more drama to the mix. In need of someone to talk to, Holly confided in Maggie about the latest developments in her personal life.

Ad

Also read: Is Days of Our Lives ending? Explained

Interested viewers can catch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback