What role does Maggie Carney play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Maggie Carney is an actress known for her role as Rita Lesley in Days of Our Lives. A veteran actress with years of experience in the entertainment industry, she brought to life the character of Rita Lesley, an executive assistant on the long-running NBC daytime drama.

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965. Created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, it has become one of the longest-running American soap operas in television history. Set in the fictional Salem City, the show revolves around the dramatic lives of the families residing there.

Rita Lesley, played by Maggie Carney, worked as an executive assistant at DiMera Enterprises, serving several members of the DiMera family. Throughout the storyline of Days of Our Lives, she is aware of the DiMera family's criminal activities. Despite knowing about their association with Arnold Feniger, she always had great respect for the late Stefano DiMera.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Rita Lesley's character

Having served various members of the DiMera family over the years, Rita Lesley has become a significant character in the storyline of Days of Our Lives. She is known for keeping her employees in check with her wit and attitude. Rita's character has showcased her loyalty to the family, as she has been instrumental in managing complex situations for the DiMeras.

Rita reappears on the show and visits the DiMera mansion, shocked when Harold does not answer the door. Staring at Stefano's portrait, she says to herself that Stefano always made sure someone was there to greet the guests. Later in the storyline, Rafe Hernandez informs her about EJ and Arnold.

EJ DiMera is surprised when Rita tazes Rafe. When Rita says she did it out of loyalty to the family, EJ appreciates her warmly. Assuming that EJ was up to something suspicious with Arnold, Rita asks him about his next plans. Tensions are rising higher than ever as Rita and EJ discuss their next move with a lot at stake.

More about Maggie Carney: Details explored

Beyond portraying Rita Lesley, Maggie Carney has appeared in several other pivotal roles, adding to her acting portfolio. She has starred in popular films and television shows such as American Horror Stories, Lucifer, and Sydney to the Max. Her performances across genres have helped her make her place in the industry.

Since joining the show's cast, she has contributed to driving the storyline further. Maggie Carney's acting skills have added depth to Rita Lesley's character. Viewers appreciate her ability to portray complex roles and reportedly look forward to intricate storylines exploring Rita's association with the DiMera family.

In the upcoming episodes, Rita's efforts to tackle difficult circumstances for the DiMeras will certainly shake things up in Salem City. Besides waiting to witness the roles she plays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming twists and turns that might confront her character, Rita Lesley. With everything unfolding on the soap, viewers can expect the storyline to become even more dramatic and stressful.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on NBC and Peacock.

