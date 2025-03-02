Since its debut on November 8, 1965, Days of Our Lives has remained one of television's longest-running and most beloved soap operas. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the show has captivated audiences with its complex story, unforgettable romance, shocking betrayal, and dramatic twists.

The February 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives was no exception, delivering drama as Chanel's health raised concerns in her pregnancy. Paulina offered motherly advice, while a possible love triangle between Tate, Holly, and Doug added more intrigue. The episode was filled with drama as the characters faced some life-changing decisions and emotional intersections.

Days of Our Lives recap: February 28, 2025

Chanel’s medical procedure and adoption aspirations

Chanel Dupree-DiMera underwent a routine check-up, where the doctor found out she had abnormal cell levels. Concerned, Chanel's husband, Johnny DiMera, took her to Dr. Kayla Johnson for an opinion on their pregnancy.

Dr. Johnson discovered high HCG levels, which typically mean a confirmed pregnancy, as this hormone is produced by the placenta after implantation. This prompted additional research that followed. Paulina Price, Chanel's mother, was always there for her daughter, showing worry for her health and providing constant support.

These health concerns also clouded Chanel and Johnny's plans to grow their family. After learning that there was a higher chance of molar pregnancy (a pregnancy where abnormal cells grow in the uterus instead of a baby), Chanel decided to reevaluate her decision.

The couple looked into adoption as a potential route to children after coming to this realization. As prospective adopting parents, their attention shifted to the unborn child of close friends, Tate and Sophia.

Paulina’s cautionary advice

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Paulina expressed concerns about adopting a kid from their close friends, even though she supported Chanel's wish to become a mother. She warned that such agreements could result in emotional complications and perhaps familial disagreement.

Her worries stemmed from the family's past, specifically the difficulties encountered during Lani's adoption, which had previously caused tensions in the family. She advised Chanel and Johnny to carefully weigh these considerations before moving further.

Holly’s confession and Maggie’s guidance

Holly Jonas went to her grandma, Maggie Horton Kiriakis, for advice on her turbulent romantic life. Despite her current engagement with Tate Black, Holly revealed a recent encounter in which Doug Williams III declared his feelings for her. Holly felt confused when Doug suddenly told her his feelings.

She didn’t know what to do because she had been with Tate for a long time, but Doug’s words made her feel something new. Drawing on her extensive life experience, Maggie counseled Holly to think carefully about her emotions and the possible effects of her decisions on all parties.

Julie’s desire and Doug III’s guilt

Julie Williams, who was at the Horton home, expressed a strong desire to retrieve a necklace that had lately disappeared and was a treasured family relic. She was unaware that her grandson, Doug III, was involved in the disappearance of the jewelry. Doug III was so overcome with guilt that he struggled to decide whether to come clean or keep the facts hidden.

In overview

The February 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives deftly combined stories of moral quandaries, personal health struggles, and the intricacies of family ties. Holly's turning point, Doug III's battle with guilt, Paulina's protective tendencies, and Chanel and Johnny's path to parenthood all contribute to Salem's society.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

