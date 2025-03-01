Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Gabi threaten EJ with a gun while Marlena searches for John

Days of Our Lives continues to be one of the longest-running soaps on TV. It focuses on the lives of people living in the fictional town of Salem. The Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families lead lives full of drama and plot twists.

This week on the soap, fans can expect more high-stakes drama. The weekly preview shows that Gabi will be taking matters into her own hands and threatening EJ with a gun. Meanwhile, Marlena is concerned about John. She will also try to find his whereabouts.

As tension rises, Kristen will face double trouble, while Jada will struggle to help Rafe regain his memory. Titan Industries is also set to have some major drama this week.

Gabi pulls a gun on EJ this week on Days of Our Lives

This week, Gabi will make a shocking move against EJ. They will have a heated argument, which gets out of control when Gabi pulls a gun on EJ. She will make it clear that she is not ready to back down.

EJ and Paulina on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of Our Lives)

They have a complicated history, and with the ongoing power struggle, viewers can only wait and see how EJ will handle this situation. EJ will also have a heated exchange with Paulina. This week, we can see how EJ will handle both and who will win the power struggle.

Marlena searches for John

Marlena will receive troubling news about John, leading her to confide in Steve. With John missing, Marlena worries about his safety. Marlena and Steve will set out to uncover the truth.

They will seek Brady's help and try to find John by piecing his last known whereabouts. The actor who played John, Drake Hogestyn, passed away last year, so this might either lead to the farewell story of the character or more mystery.

As the week progresses, Steve and Marlena will uncover new leads. However, as they step closer to the answer and move closer, they might face some unexpected dangers.

Other developments this week on Days of Our Lives

Apart from Gabi and Marlena, other characters will also be involved in major drama this week. Kristen will face backlash from Belle and Ava, finding herself in trouble as two powerful women come at her.

Jada will struggle with guilt as she is stuck in a complicated situation involving Rafe and his imposter, Arnold. She will take action to help Rafe recover his memory. However, it is uncertain as to if she will succeed in her efforts to do so.

Johnny and Chanel on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of Our Lives)

Meanwhile, Titan Industries' stability will be questioned after the company makes some questionable hires. Xander and Philip will have to defend their recent decision, and Stephanie and Sarah have a tense encounter.

Holly will confess her true feelings for Tate to Doug. Johnny and Chanel are still interested in adopting Sophie and Tate's baby. Ava and Brady will also sit down and have a heartfelt conversation about their complicated relationship. This conversation would determine the future of their relationship, as their past has been full of ups and downs.

With shocking threats, desperate searches, and confrontations, fans can expect to see some interesting plotlines this week.

To keep up with the story, fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

