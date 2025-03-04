Days of Our Lives spoilers: Xander targets DiMera, Marlena counsels Cat, and Joy fears the worst

The latest episodes of Days of Our Lives continue with Ava's captivity release and the collaboration between the Kiriakis brothers, Philip and Xander. With March 2025 rolling in, more relationship hiccups are expected in the soap's storyline despite support from Marlena, Maggie, Kayla and others.

The past couple of weeks on Days of Our Lives found Tate and Sophia trying to convince Amy to allow the baby's adoption while Chanel and Johnny were excited to take on the responsibility. Elsewhere, both Stephanie and Sarah held on to the secret of Philip Kiriakis's forged letter as the latter bonded with his clueless brother, Xander.

On the other hand, Jada, Stephanie, Gabi and Belle discovered part of the "double Rafe" mystery. Unfortunately, they targeted the real Rafe instead of Arnold. Elsewhere, Brady was seen persuading Ava not to press charges against Kristen to save little Rachel. While Cat struggled with her emotions for Chad, Joy's love was spurned by Alex.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Xander puts his plan into action

Philip presented Xander with a forged letter from Victor Kiriakis. As such, Xander believed that Philip was partly the heir of Victor's fortune. As such, he tried his best to get along with his brother. Xander didn't know that many others were aware of this deceit, which included Vivian, who forged the letter, besides Kate, Stephanie and Sarah. However, Xander bonded with his sibling over a joint goal.

The spoilers suggest that Xander may want to take over DiMera Enterprises. He has set up a meeting with Mr. Wei Shin, the chairman of the board of DiMera Enterprises. The siblings will be seen concluding their business interaction with Mr. Shin, leaving Xander elated over the deal.

Mr. Shin is in close connection with Kristen DiMera, and the latter is interested in taking over Titan from the Kiriakis family. As such, it is unclear whether Xander has won the deal or if Shin is playing him.

Days of Our Lives: Cat finds a patient shoulder in Marlena

Few months back, Cat Greene was caught pretending to be Abigail before Chad DiMera. Following that, a hurt Chad tried to remain distant. However, Cat could not help falling for him.

Recently, the duo collaborated for the hospital fundraising on Days of Our Lives and made a great team together. While Chad assured her that he was okay working alongside her, Cat felt he was hiding his inner struggle. Meanwhile, Cat found their collaborations awkward.

In the upcoming episodes, Cat may have a chat with Marlena Evans. Since Cat finds Marlena compassionate, she may reveal all her thoughts and feelings in front of the senior Salem resident. In return, Marlena may offer Cat some advice.

Days of Our Lives: Joy has apprehensions about an unwanted situation

Joy Wesley faces her fears on DOOL (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

Joy Wesley returned to Salem in October 2024 and got romantically involved with Alex Kiriakis, who had recently broken up with Stephanie. However, as Alex was getting ready to commit to Joy, Stephanie told him that she still loved him and the two got back together. At the time, Joy lost her lover and job at Body & Soul.

Tuesday's Days of Our Lives episode, dated March 4, 2025, will bring Joy face-to-face with Alex again as she goes to the hospital and bumps into him. However, Joy Wesley will feel more awkward about her meeting with Alex because she will be at the hospital for a pregnancy test.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Joy will likely find herself pregnant from her short affair with Alex. While Sarah would know about it as a medical practitioner handling the patient, Stephanie might overhear Sarah talking about it. Whether the upcoming pregnancy news affects Alex and Stephanie's relationship remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Peacock to catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives as Joy and Stephanie's lives take an unexpected turn.

