Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives set to air from March 10 to 14, 2025, will be packed with shocking moments and intense drama. Ava faces a dangerous threat, Belle’s secret gets exposed, and Marlena comes up with a bold plan. Meanwhile, Johnny learns a life-changing truth, and EJ’s schemes cause chaos in his relationships.

Last week’s episodes were filled with surprises as Marlena promised to find John and decided to go to Washington, D.C., with Steve. Kristen secretly called her brother Peter, hinting he might return to Salem soon.

Meanwhile, things got even more intense. Melinda showed up as the buyer of the stolen Horton necklace, and Ava was ambushed by Rachel, who was desperate to get Brady back with Kristen. And just when Tate confronted Brady about John’s disappearance, Theresa returned to Salem after finishing her prison sentence, ready to shake things up again.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, March 10: Ava’s dangerous encounter

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kristen feels like something bad is coming, and she might be right as Ava comes face-to-face with a surprising threat.

Meanwhile, Rafe pushes EJ for honest answers, but EJ isn’t likely to tell the truth. Holly confronts Melinda in a heated argument that could cause even more trouble. At the same time, John’s situation takes a dramatic twist, with a dangerous incident involving EJ just around the corner.

Tuesday, March 11: Belle’s secret unraveled

EJ mocks his enemies, thinking he’s completely in control, but being too confident might backfire. Shawn gives JJ shocking news, and Belle’s secret is finally revealed when Gabi tells Paulina everything. Meanwhile, Brady and Ava get into another intense argument, and their fiery clash might lead to serious consequences.

Wednesday, March 12: Heartbreak and new alliances

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie and Alex’s happiness is cut short when Joy shares heartbreaking news. Maggie tries to comfort Sarah, while Xander and Philip discuss their future and plan their next move against the DiMera family. Elsewhere, Chad and Cat become closer, and Leo is conflicted when Javi suggests a risky plan that could change everything.

Thursday, March 13: Johnny’s harsh reality check

Johnny finally tells EJ all the harsh things he’s been holding back, but the question is, will EJ actually listen? Meanwhile, Paulina tries to make things right with Chanel, hoping they can fix their broken relationship. At the same time, Marlena quietly puts her plan into action to save John, but Belle might not just sit back and let her mom handle everything on her own.

Friday, March 14: A game-changing revelation

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ makes a confession that could change his relationship with Belle forever. Meanwhile, Sophia and Tate try to stay hopeful while waiting for big news.

Doug shares a sweet moment with Holly as they secretly team up to get the missing Horton necklace back. But just when it seems like things might settle, Johnny discovers a shocking truth that rocks his world.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

