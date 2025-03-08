Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly defends Doug, Steve worries Marlena, and Ava comforts Brady

Multiple characters in Days of Our Lives face serious uncertainty, and viewers are eager to see who might unravel missing-person cases and ongoing relationship struggles. There are reasons for concern, especially since John’s disappearance could alter bonds across town.

There is also tension in the air for younger Salem residents. Holly and Tate cannot seem to see eye to eye about Doug, which might affect their handling of their own issues.

Throw in Brady’s worries about family matters, and it becomes clear that these plot threads will continue to shift alliances. Below is an overview of what fans can anticipate when they tune in to Days of Our Lives.

Marlena and Steve seek answers on Days of Our Lives

Marlena has waited too long for reliable news regarding John. He was sent on an assignment and then vanished without a trace, leaving Marlena feeling alarmed, so she teams up with Steve to investigate.

They will head for any source of information and refuse to walk away until they find leads. Both are certain that John wouldn’t give up easily if he were free to return. Fans can expect tense confrontations and unexpected hints that might reveal his location.

Steve and Marlena will have to tread carefully. Salem has always housed surprising secrets, but they plan to push past any barriers. Whether they get a clue from government agents or mysterious contacts, each step forward might raise new questions.

Even if they have to leave town to track him down, they will do it. Longtime supporters know this pair thrives on persistence.

While searching for John, Steve will witness Marlena’s emotional state and wonder if she can handle more stress. She wants to follow every clue, and she won’t rest until she learns if John is safe.

Steve may try to be a steady influence, but each setback might intensify Marlena’s concerns. He could urge her to pace herself and stay focused, though she seems determined to push forward.

Authorities might not share the full story, which could leave Marlena feeling powerless. This has all the signs of a serious test for everyone who cares about John.

Holly stands up for Doug on Days of Our Lives

Holly has found herself in an awkward position while defending Doug’s reputation. He has a history that makes people suspicious, but Holly believes there is more to him than gossip suggests.

Tate, on the other hand, thinks Doug’s actions are questionable. This disagreement will lead to raised voices and emotional conversations about trust. Neither wants to back down, especially when it comes to a friend’s intentions.

Viewers might notice a strain on Holly and Tate’s relationship. They have weathered ups and downs before, yet Doug’s situation could drive a larger wedge between them.

Holly will not back off, and Tate might feel that she is too loyal to someone he sees as unworthy of her help. Will this cause a bigger rift, or will both calm down and keep this conflict from harming their bond?

Ava comforts Brady on Days of Our Lives

Ava steps in to support Brady, who faces trouble on multiple fronts. He is upset about John’s absence and also worried that family drama might catch up with him. Ava sees his distress and offers her help.

She will talk through his concerns and try to keep him level-headed, even if it means confronting risky secrets from Brady’s past.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

