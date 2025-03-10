Days of Our Lives spoilers: Ava faces danger, Rafe pressures EJ, and Holly confronts Melinda

The Days of Our Lives episode airing on March 10, 2025, will feature high drama as Rachel Blake threatens Ava, while Kristen fears about something bad to happen. Meanwhile, Rafe demands answers about his past from EJ, and Holly confronts Melinda after being frustrated with her.

Ad

In the recent episodes, Days of Our Lives has delivered dramatic events and shocking revelations, shaking things up in Salem city. After the DNA test, Gabi realized that Rafe has been replaced. Xander and Philip kept their rivalries aside as they struggled to take charge of Titan Industries.

In the meantime, Gabi confronted EJ with a gun to uncover the truth about Rafe. Later, Leo told Doug about his feelings for Holly and talked about Holly and Tate being together for a long time. As tensions rise higher than ever, fans are eager to see what happens next on the American daytime drama.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives first premiered in November, 1965, and has been one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American daytime television.

The show is set in the fictional Salem city and focuses on family drama, romance, secrets, and rivalries.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Ava finds herself in danger while Rafe demands answers from EJ

Ad

In Monday's episode, airing on March 10, 2025, Rachel Blake wishes Kristen and Brady to get reunited. Meanwhile, Kristen asks her mother to stay awar from Ava. However, it seems that Rachel does not plan to listen to her daughter.

Rachel threatens Ava and Kristen fears that something terrible is about to happen. When Ava finds herself in danger, fans wonder whether this is the end to Ava's narrative, or will she manage to get out of the crisis herself.

Ad

Ad

Rafe demands some serious answers from EJ. After getting reunited with Jada, he regains his long-term memories back. However, being unable to figure out his short-term memories, Rafe wants to know what really happened to him over the last few months and what exactly EJ knows or what he did.

EJ plays dumb when Rafe heads straight to him. He says that Arnold Feniger is dead and he could not have replaced Rafe with someone who died years ago.

Ad

Since Jada is still under investigation and does not have a job, EJ still believes to have the upper hand. Knowing that he has covered his tracks well, EJ is not worried about ending up in prison.

Days of Our Lives: Holly angrily confronts Melinda

Ad

In the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Holly has had enough with Melinda. When she angrily criticizes Melinda, fans wonder whether it is because Melinda bought the necklace that Doug stole from Julie, or is there something else that made Holly furious.

Doug and Holly are extremely shocked when they find out that the woman who bought Alice Horton's diamond necklace is Melinda.

Surprisingly, Melinda seems quite proud of the treasure she got her hands on and does not seem to care that it was stolen from the Horton house.

Ad

After realizing that Melinda is not in the mood to let go of the stunning necklace, Holly decides to confront her. With everything that is going on, fans wonder whether Doug will calm Melinda down and try to reason with her.

Even if Melinda is willing to sell it for a high price, Holly and Doug will need to arrange the money they do not have.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to find out how things boil between Holly and Melinda. Additionally, with the current ongoings in Salem city, fans of the show await to watch what finally happens to Ava.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers: John's heartbreaking fate revealed while Philip and Xander's Titan takeover spirals

Catch the new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback