What role does Leo Howard play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Leo Howard plays Tate Donovan Black on Days of Our Lives, assuming the character in April 2024. Tate is Brady Black and Theresa Donovan's son, born under extraordinary conditions involving kidnapping, lies, and health issues.

Ad

His character has found himself at the center of many action-packed storylines, including those about his parents' checkered past and who gets to keep him.

Tate was initially portrayed by a succession of child actors between 2015 and 2018 before the character was aged up in 2023, when teen Tate was played by Jamie Martin Mann.

Howard's 2024 casting gave a new beginning for Tate's character story arc, with fresh depth and analysis as he grapples to establish himself in Salem as a troubled teen with a tormented family history on Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Trending

Leo Howard plays Tate Black on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Tate Black's mother Theresa Donovan found out in 2014 that she was pregnant but didn't get a chance to tell Brady because Kristen DiMera had stolen the embryo and had the baby herself.

Brady and Theresa eventually got their child back after a perilous rescue mission and changed his name to Tate Donovan Black. Premature at birth and afflicted with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Tate needed a bone marrow transplant from his mother to live.

Ad

His own life was marked by uncertainty, largely because of his parents' abusive relationship. He lived at first with his father, Brady, but Theresa would eventually gain sole custody and move him to California.

In 2023, a teenage Tate returned to Salem in an attempt to start anew, but his volatile behavior and emotional baggage caused ripples in short order.

Current storylines involving Tate on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Tate, in this, has had trust issues with Holly Jonas. Holly's friendship with Doug Williams III, a known repeat shoplifting offender, is causing problems in their relationship. So, Tate seems to hate Doug.

Tate regards Doug as a poor influence, especially when he learns that Doug stole a priceless necklace. Holly, however, cannot see Doug as a danger, which builds up huge conflicts with Tate.

She claims that Tate is just a jealous boyfriend, mostly making their arguments more hurtful. The more heated their debates about the issue become, the more infuriated Tate gets.

Ad

He pesters Holly with questions about the thief of the stolen necklace, yet she tries not to want to implicate Julie Williams. This merely raises the suspicion in Tate and further deepens the crack in their relationship.

More about Leo Howard, the actor who plays Tate Black on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Leo Howard is an up-and-coming actor, martial artist, and musician. He was born on July 13, 1997. He became known for combining acting with martial arts skills, in particular as Young Snake-Eyes in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Young Conan in Conan the Barbarian, and Jack in the Disney XD show Kickin' It.

Howard is a black belt in Shōrin-ryū karate, competing in martial arts tournaments from his early life onward.

Ad

His role as Tate Black in Days of Our Lives is resonating well with audiences. Aside from acting, Howard also sings and plays guitar in a band called Ask Jonesy Company.

He is a director and is already making headlines for being the youngest television director ever, directing one episode of Kickin' It at the tender age of 16. In his free time, Howard enjoys cooking, collecting antique weapons, and taking care of animals.

Ad

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback