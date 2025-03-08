Days of Our Lives recap (March 7, 2025): Holly defends Doug, while Steve helps Marlena

Days of Our Lives first aired on November 8, 1965, making it one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television. The latest episode brought in a ton of unexpected plot twists and turns that surprised the fans. Salem City is filled with drama, secrets, and shocking revelations that will change the dynamics of existing relationships on the show.

The recent episode of Days of Our Lives revolves around the drama happening in Holly and Tate's relationship. While young Doug is trying to make amends by finding the necklace. Leo confronts Doug about his feelings for Holly. John's whereabouts are still unknown but Marlena and Steve are determined to find him.

A lot is going on in the City of Salem, and the fans are eager to know what's going to happen next on the show.

What happened on Days of Our Lives on March 7, 2025?

Tate and Holly are in an argument.

Tate stops by to pick up Holly for school, and the two of them get into an argument over Doug. As Holly had previously told Tate about Doug stealing a necklace on Days of Our Lives, he asks Holly to stay away from him. However, Holly defends Doug and exclaims it was a mistake as Doug is in debt with some very serious and dangerous people.

Then, Holly confronts Tate, saying that he might not be the most suitable person to judge Doug for making a mistake. Tate, defending himself, exclaims he did not steal anything, though he knows what Holly means by this. She is pointing out the fact that he got Sophia pregnant, and after finding out about this, they decided to give the baby up for adoption.

However, the adoption situation might not go as planned. The adoption meeting was interrupted by Javi causing a scene and hindering the process of the adoption.

Leo and Doug's mission to find the necklace

Dough shows up at Leo's place to ask for the necklace they sold. To which Leo replied that he may not have any lead as that necklace was sold in secrecy because of its illegal possession. Doug is eager to find the necklace he stole and sold, as he wants to make amends and get it back to the Horton household.

In their conversation, Leo confronts Doug about his feelings for Holly. Initially, Doug is hesitant, but then he admits that he might be developing feelings for Holly. To which Leo replied, that he must stay aware that Holly and Tate are together, and because Dough is new to the city, he is unaware of their rocky past and determination to stick together.

Marlena's determination to find John

It has been a while since John has been missing in action on Days of Our Lives, and nobody is aware of his whereabouts. Marlena is determined to find her husband. Steve shows up to get an update on the same, but there is nothing new to share. Steve tries to reassure her, but sitting around isn’t on her mind. She decides to take action and head to DC for answers, to which Steve is supportive and says he will also come along.

Other developments on Days of Our Lives

Rachel Blake is out, but she is still determined to do anything to bring Brady and Kristen together. Rachel has been behind some serious plots that involve hurting Ava to remove her from Brady. As the show progresses, fans can expect some unexpected twists and turns that will shock them.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

