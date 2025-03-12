Why did Chad DiMera fame Billy Flynn leave Days of Our Lives? Details explored

Billy Flynn is an American actor known for playing the character Chad DiMera in Days of Our Lives. After spending 10 years on the show, he is reportedly leaving Salem behind and heading to Genoa City, where he is set to make his debut on The Young and the Restless. On March 11, TV Insider reported the surprise casting move, where Flynn stated:

Ad

"I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways. I'be always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I've spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character amd telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I'm excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way."

Ad

Trending

Billy Flynn joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2014 as Chad DiMera. He took over the role in September 2014 from Casey Deidrick. His relationship with Abigail has had a significant impact on his narrative. Her death in 2022 has contributed to driving Chad's story forward.

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, making it one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American television. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the show is set in the fictional Salem city. The daytime drama deals with themes of love, secrets, and psychological drama, and it revolves around the dramatic and stressful lives of the people in Salem.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Chad DiMera's character

Ad

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera was introduced as a rebellious young man with a troubled past. Being the son of the late Stefano DiMera, he shared a strained relationship with his parents. His early days on the show revolved around his complex entanglement with Abigail.

Chad's life changed when he learned he was a DiMera, pushing him toward power and the family's criminal world. Though hesitant at first, he struggled to balance his morals. His relationship with Abigail was a major part of his journey, marked by love and challenges, including her mental health struggles. Her brutal murder left him devastated and seeking revenge.

Ad

Ad

Later on Days of Our Lives, Chad evolved into a matured individual, making him a strong and compassionate leader in the DiMera family. As he struggled to manage the DiMera family empire with honesty, he made it clear that he wished to run the business in his own way.

Throughout his tenure on the show, he has become a significant figure in Salem city. From being an outsider, his relationships with friends and family have evolved drastically, making him one of the most compelling and layered characters in the storyline. His journey from being a rebel to a loving husband and a businessman has had a strong impact in driving the plot further.

Ad

More about Billy Flynn: Everything you need to know

Ad

Besides playing Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Billy Flynn has starred in films and TV shows such as Hawaii Five-0, Willowbrook, Dead On Arrival, Escape Room, Solely, and 80 in 10.

Born on May 29, 1985, Flynn has received numerous nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017, 2019, and 2023, for his performance as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Flynn's appearance on daytime television has not only earned him a loyal fanbase, but also helped him make a place in the entertainment industry.

Ad

Besides waiting to witness his new role on The Young and the Restless, fans eagerly anticipate to find out the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Chad DiMera, on Days of Our Lives.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Ava faces danger, Rafe pressures EJ, and Holly confronts Melinda

Catch the new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback