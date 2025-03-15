Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny explode at EJ, Julie confront Melinda and Shane’s alarming update

Revenge and retribution are poised to befall the culprits on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming week of March 17, 2025. With EJ DiMera's evil deeds catching up with him, he must face the wrath of his loved ones. However, DA Belle Black is failing to act upon him due to her passion taking over.

On the other hand, Doug III has a new love in Holly Jonas while on his quest for his grandmother Julie's necklace. Elsewhere, John Black is missing, and Steve and Marlena are out on a search mission.

The past week on DOOL also saw Tate Black and Sophia Choi trying to convince Sophia's mother, Amy, and Tate's mother, Theresa, to allow Chanel and Johnny to adopt Sophia's baby. While they agreed, Amy met Mayor Paulina Price to insist that she must ensure the baby has nothing to do with EJ DiMera.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives will continue to present relationship complications in the lives of the residents of the fictional Salem township. One of the longest-running NBC daily soaps, DOOL, currently airs on the Peacock streaming network.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny lashes out at his father

After Thursday's episode, dated March 13, 2025, showed Roman Brady inadvertently giving out EJ DiMera's past crime before Johnny DiMera, the latter decided to get a rain check from Kate Roberts.

Friday's episode found Johnny learning about his father's crime towards his mother from Kate Roberts. He deduced that Allie was born out of love, and he was born out of rape. Armed with this information, a devastated Johnny went home and punched his father in the face.

The week of March 17, 2025, will see this story arc escalate as Johnny and EJ clash face-to-face. Johnny will likely lash out at EJ over his hateful act against Sami Brady, leaving the elder DiMera hot in the face. The shocked EJ will go to the pub to give an earful to Kate, accusing her of spilling the secret.

In response, Kate will likely have an outburst of her own. However, EJ DiMera's evil run may be numbered since he makes more enemies than he can handle.

Days of Our Lives: Julie spots the family heirloom item

Last week on Days of Our Lives, Holly Jonas and Doug Williams III met Melinda Trask and asked for the Horton family necklace back. Holly even offered to pay her more than the price of the jewelry. However, Melinda refused to give up the item, leading the two youngsters to start chalking out a theft.

The upcoming week will see Julie Williams at The Bistro having a quiet meal with Doug Williams III and JJ Deveraux, when she spots Melinda Trask sporting the necklace. While Melinda is seated at another table with Kristen DiMera, Julie will identify the family heirloom jewelry from afar.

Julie will likely go up to the former DA and confront her about the item, emphasizing that it belonged to her grandmother. As the two clash over a war of words, Doug may face a dilemma about coming clean on his role in the situation.

Days of Our Lives: Shane's information shocks Marlena

John Black went missing a few weeks ago. Last week, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson left to accost Shane Donovan over any information about John. As the Black family prayed for him, Marlena informed Belle about her trip to Washington and showed her the packed bags.

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will land the worried Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson at Shane's doorstep. As the two Salem residents pressure Shane for John's last known whereabouts and other information related to his case, Shane remains guarded.

He will point out that all information related to John's official case is classified and not to be disclosed. However, he may disclose some updates about John being in trouble that will alarm Marlena.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives on Peacock every weekday to catch the latest drama in Salem.

