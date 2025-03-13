Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 14 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Confusion and mayhem will reign in the upcoming weeks of Days of Our Lives' storyline. With Rafe Hernandez, Jada Hunter, Gabi Hernandez and Paulina Price joining forces to bring down EJ DiMera, it is a tough time for the latter. To add to his problems, his son Johnny has discovered an ugly truth from the past.

Elsewhere, John Black is missing, and the Black family is concerned about him. While Belle is worried about John, too, she is also preoccupied by her love-hate situation with EJ. Tuesday's episode found the DA ready to take a stern stand if EJ is revealed as the guilty party. On the other hand, EJ contemplated eliminating Rachel Blake to close this loose end.

Elsewhere, Shawn Brady confessed to JJ Deveraux about getting intimate with Jada Hunter when the "fake Rafe" fiasco was on. Later, Shawn landed at Jada's home only to find Rafe back from the hospital. On another arc, rescued from being killed by Rachel Sr., Ava Vitali rejected Brady Black's plea to not press charges. She declared that she would rethink their relationship.

As one of the longest-running American daily soaps, Days of Our Lives continues to present the convoluted and crisscrossed story arcs of the residents of the fictional Salem township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny confronts EJ DiMera

Recently, Johnny DiMera learned about his father's heinous crime through a chance remark by his maternal grandfather, Roman Brady. Shaken by his father, EJ DiMera, being compared to Arnold Feniger, the rapist, Johnny approached Kate Richards to know more about the accusation.

Kate carefully broke it down to Johnny that his father, EJ, raped his mother, Sami Brady, leaving the latter pregnant with him. Both shocked and disgusted by this revelation, Johnny felt the need to confront his father.

The upcoming episodes will likely pitch the father-son duo as Johnny will corner his father over his past crime against his mother. EJ may not want to listen to his son as the latter points out that he is the product of a rape. As such, the relationship will have rifts in the future.

As Johnny reels under the sickening news of his father's crime and his birth story, he will feel broken forever. However, his wife, Chanel Dupree DiMera, will help him cope with his feelings and comfort him in these trying times. On the other hand, the couple will still await a positive response from Tate and Sophia about the adoption plan.

Days of Our Lives: Holly and Doug make drastic plans

Doug III is desperate to get Julie's necklace back (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

On Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly Jonas and Doug Williams III met Melinda Trask, who was sporting the Horton family necklace. Fans may remember that Holly promised Peyton Meyer's Doug to help him track the heirloom necklace and get it back to his grandmother, Julie Williams.

As such, Holly offered Melinda more money than the price of the ornament. However, Melinda refused to hand it over, explaining that the beauty and value of the item was more than money could buy.

In the coming weeks on Days of Our Lives, Holly and Doug will likely collaborate on better schemes to get the piece of jewelry. As promised, Holly will be totally in on any plan. Melinda's cold response will likely force the two to try to steal the necklace. Whether their risky plan succeeds or backfires remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: The Kiriakis boys' trouble and other story arcs

Recently, Alex Kiriakis reunited with his former love, Stephanie Johnson, and dropped his budding romance with Joy Wesley. Joy was seen at the hospital a few days ago getting a pregnancy test done.

In the coming weeks, Joy will likely get the test results. If she finds herself pregnant with Alex's baby, it is likely to cause a rift in his reunion with Stephanie. Moreover, Joy may want to have a say in how much she wants Alex's involvement in her baby's life.

Elsewhere, Philip Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis seem to get along well as brothers, thanks to their collaborative project to acquire the DiMera business. However, Xander is clueless about Philip's forged letter, which Sarah Kiriakis and Stephanie are aware.

When Xander discovers he was fooled by his brother, he may react violently, particularly since he will learn that his wife, Sarah, knew about the forgery as well. As such, Sarah Kiriakis will be seen getting more and more anxious in the coming weeks over the Kiriakis brothers' bond.

Elsewhere, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson will ask tough questions to Shane Donovan to get clues about John Black's whereabouts. On another side, recently released Theresa Donovan will want to have a say in matters involving Tate Black and Sophia Choi's baby.

Continue watching Peacock every weekday to catch the latest drama around EJ's exposure, John's whereabouts, and Rafe's next move on Days of Our Lives.

