Days of Our Lives recap (March 13, 2025): Theresa catches up with Tate, while Johnny is upset with EJ

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas on American television. The soap revolves around the rich and influential families of Salem City.

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on March 13, 2025, revolved around the drama happening in Salem. When Theresa was back from jail, she wanted to mend things with Tate, while Tate was confused about the selection of the adoptive parents for his baby. Marlena was all packed to go find her husband and discussed it with her daughter, Belle. Ej was not the most likeable person at the moment.

A lot is happening and changing in the city of Salem, and the fans are eager to know what is happening on Days of Our Lives.

What happened on the Days of Our Lives on March 13, 2025?

Theresa catches up with Tate

As Theresa was out of jail, she decided to be an active part of her son's life. The two go to a bar to catch up on what's going on in Tate's life, where Tate felt a bit awkward having a drink with Theresa after knowing her history. Theresa asked Tate if he had impregnated Sophia under the influence of alcohol, to which Tate replied that he wasn't drunk at that moment.

He explained that they were safe and used protection; however, they beat the odds, and Sophia ended up pregnant anyway. Theresa responded that it happened, but this was his time to take responsibility for his actions and do right by Sophia and the baby. However, Tate was not ready to be a father, especially when he is already in a relationship with Holly.

Marlena leaves to find John

As seen previously on the episodes of Days of Our Lives, John had been missing for quite some time. Marlena, along with Steve, had decided to find her husband. As she was all packed and ready to leave, Belle walked in, asking where she was heading. Marlena responded that she had decided to go to DC in search of John.

Belle assured her mother that she would find John, but when Marlena looked at Belle, she knew something was wrong. Marlena asked her to share what was bothering her, she replied that she had been feeling lost after her relationship with Shawn ended.

On the other hand, on Days of Our Lives, Steve made a stop at the Bar and informed Roman that while he was out with Marlena to find John, he could keep an eye on what goes around. Roman agreed and let him know to not worry as he'll handle it if anything comes up.

Later, Steve showed up at Marlena's place, where Marlena was having a conversation with Belle. Steve came in and assured Belle that he would find her dad and bring them back home safely.

Johnny is upset with EJ

Johnny was furious with EJ for ruining his and Chanel’s chance to adopt Sophia and Tate’s baby. EJ defended himself, blaming Gabi and Jada instead. When Johnny confronted him about Rafe’s kidnapping, EJ denied any involvement and apologized.

Later, Johnny met with Chanel and discussed his conversation with EJ. He felt that his dad had a conscience and would never do such a thing. When Chanel asked if he believed his dad was capable of committing such a crime, Johnny remained silent, unsure himself.

Fans of the soap can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

