The Bold and the Beautiful’s Carter Walton to play a detective in new film

Lawrence Saint-Victor, best known for playing Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful, is set to take on a new role in a BET+ production. Set to premiere next month, the actor took to social media to announce his new project.

Lawrence Saint-Victor takes on the role of Detective Lance Branson in the upcoming BET+ movie The Accused. Lance is a dedicated detective committed to justice. He investigates the case of Dani West, who is framed for her fiancé's murder. Saint-Victor’s portrayal promises a fresh, intense performance.

The actor has been a familiar face on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2013. His character, Carter Walton, started out as a lawyer at Forrester Creations’ legal department. Over time, he earned a reputation among fans as one of the show’s most dependable characters.

Off-screen, Lawrence Saint-Victor has built a solid career. He first made waves playing Remy Boudreau on Guiding Light before joining The Bold and the Beautiful. Besides acting, he has also worked as a writer and producer.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Lawrence Saint-Victor stars in The Accused

Lawrence Saint-Victor is taking on a new challenge as Detective Lance Branson in the BET+ original movie The Accused. Lance is a dedicated police detective who stands firm on doing what’s right. His sense of justice defines every move he makes.

In the film, Lance finds himself in the middle of a complicated case involving Dani West. Dani, played by Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, is a plant geneticist accused of murdering her fiancé. Lance is the one person determined to get to the bottom of the setup and expose the real story.

Lance is not just chasing criminals. He’s also balancing the demands of being a husband and preparing to become a father. That personal side gives the character more weight. It shows how his job affects his life outside the badge.

Saint-Victor shares the screen with a strong cast including Crystal Lee Brown, Rockmond Dunbar, Manny Perez, and Summer Crockett Moore. Each of them plays a part in the corruption and conspiracy Lance is trying to untangle. The film is helmed by director Tony Glazer.

The Accused pushes Lance to the limit as he risks everything to protect Dani and uncover the truth. For fans who know Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, this role will show a different side of him. The film drops on BET+ on April 10, giving viewers a chance to see him in action as a determined detective.

Best moments of Carter Walton in The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter Walton has delivered some of the most memorable moments on The Bold and the Beautiful. One of his standout scenes happened in 2013 when he officiated Rick Forrester and Caroline Spencer’s wedding.

Even though Carter still had feelings for Maya Avant, who was caught up in drama with Rick, he stayed professional and handled the ceremony without letting his emotions get in the way. It showed how loyal he was to both the Forresters and his own principles.

Another key moment came when Carter discovered Maya’s biggest secret. He learned she was transgender long before Rick knew. Instead of exposing her, Carter chose to protect her privacy. It put him in a tough spot but showed how much he respected Maya and valued honesty on her terms.

Carter also had a major turning point when he proposed to Zoe Buckingham. That showed how much Carter wanted something real after years of heartbreak. Later, his affair with Quinn Fuller pushed him into even murkier territory. Falling for Quinn while she was married to Eric Forrester caused a ripple effect across the family. It forced Carter to face how far he was willing to go for love, no matter the fallout.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

