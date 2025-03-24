The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge’s ultimatum, Steffy’s realization, and Hope’s distress

Betrayals and disappointments reign on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, March 24, 2025, in the wake of Steffy Forrester firing Hope Logan. While Hope will fail to get support from her beau, Carter Walton, or her mother, Brooke Logan, she is also in danger of losing her man to Daphne Rose in the upcoming episodes.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the drama around Carter's conscience play out as Brooke and Daphne pressured him about his coup. On the other hand, his girlfriend, Hope, refused to recognize the tell-tale signs of remorse and tried to remain upbeat about running Forrester creations. After meeting Ridge Forrester, Carter crumbled and tore up the LLC papers.

On the other hand, Steffy Forrester asserted her return as CEO by sacking Hope and terminating her fashion line. At home, though, Steffy decided to stand by her husband, Finn Finnegan, through the devastating revelation of Lunna Nozawa being Finn's biological daughter.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful remains one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, airing since March 1987. The plot focuses on the Forrester family and its fashion business extending to include associating families, the Logans and the Spencers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge offers final terms to Carter

On Wednesday's episode, dated March 19, 2025, Steffy Forrester dismissed the promise her grandfather, Eric Forrester, and her father, Ridge Forrester, made to Carter Walton, about keeping the "Hope for the Future" line going.

She terminated the line and dismissed Hope Logan against Carter and Brooke Logan's protests. She also warned Carter from saying anything that may hurt his future in the company.

In such a situation, Ridge Forrester will have his say on the matter. He will likely spell out the verdict and the offers. He will also point out to Carter Walton that this would be his chance to undo his past betrayal and stand by his loyalty for Forrester Creations.

On March 24, 2025, Ridge will issue a last chance to Carter and Brooke about their terms to continue in the company. In doing so, he will end up showing support for his daughter's decisions. As for Brooke and Carter, both will likely take up the offers to stay with FC.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy is elated to have her position back

Steffy Forrester may have behaved like her namesake grandmother, Stephanie Forrester, in overlooking her grandfather and father's promises, when sacking Hope Logan.

However, neither of them countered her decision nor pointed out its unfairness. As such, she warned Carter and Brooke against protesting in support of Hope, if they wanted to hold down their jobs.

In the upcoming episode, dated March 24, 2025, Steffy will feel gratified when her father, Ridge, shows support for her decision. As Ridge issues an ultimatum to Carter and Brooke, and stays Hope's dismissal, Steffy will likely want to celebrate the power of the Forresters back in the company.

Delighted with Hope's downfall, she may also congratulate Carter Walton for finally getting past Hope's Brainwashing and having his own voice.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope is dejected and heartbroken

Hope Logan will be upset with Carter (Image via YouTube/boldandbeautiful)

When Steffy Forrester dismissed Hope Logan, the latter expected to walk out of the office with Carter by her side. As such, she asked Carter to come along. However, Steffy pointed out that only Hope was sacked, not Carter, and warned Carter against losing his last chance with FC.

The next episode will likely find Carter putting his job ahead of his love for Hope as Ridge charts out the final offers. With his option of undoing his past betrayal, Carter will likely choose to stay employed at the company, leaving Hope alone to walk away.

A disheartened Hope will confront Carter about being disloyal to her. While Carter will push for their romance to continue despite their professional differences, Hope will likely not trust Carter who did not have her back as he had promised.

At the same time, Daphne Rose will eye a romantic relationship with Carter as she reveals to Zende Forrester. If Daphne makes her move on Carter, it may be too late for Hope to get her man back, as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest.

Catch the latest drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as Carter chooses between two women on CBS.

