The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is expected to be filled with emotions struggles and surprising twists. Carter must choose between his loyalty to the Forresters and his love for Hope, while Ridge finally decides between Brooke and Taylor. Meanwhile, Deacon and Sheila’s marriage faces a challenge, and Daphne makes a bold move that shakes things up.

Ad

Previously, Steffy took charge at Forrester Creations, determined to hold Hope and Brooke accountable. Ignoring Ridge and Eric’s advice, she removed Brooke as CEO but kept her in the company. However, she shut down Hope for the Future and dismissed Hope entirely.

At the same time, Carter struggled with guilt over his part in the company’s takeover. Hope fought back, but Steffy refused to listen. Brooke tried to stand up for her daughter, but Hope called Steffy a bully like her grandmother, Stephanie. In response, Steffy fired Hope, leaving her in shock and Carter facing a difficult choice.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Also Read: Why is The Bold and the Beautiful preempted today (March 20, 2025)? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, March 24: A shattering ultimatum

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne openly admires Carter, making Zende question his own stance. Ridge gives Carter a major ultimatum as he must choose between Forrester Creations or Hope. Meanwhile, Steffy celebrates her victory of securing control over the company.

Ad

Tuesday, March 25: Romantic entanglements are tested

Taylor Hayes will walk in just as Brooke Logan pleads with Ridge Forrester to take her back. Hope will struggle with Carter’s actions, feeling betrayed and let down. However, Carter refuses to give up and is determined to prove his love for her.

Ad

Wednesday, March 26: Decisions and deceptions

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne is likely to make a bold move on Carter, creating even more trouble between him and Hope. Meanwhile, Ridge finally decides who he truly wants to be with. Will he stay with Taylor or go back to Brooke?

Thursday, March 27: A tribute of love and respect

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the show will present a special episode created by Heather Tom. She wrote, directed, and stars in this special episode that highlights the strong bonds between mothers and daughters, marking a milestone event in daytime television.

Ad

Ad

Friday, March 28: Unexpected revelations

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila has exciting news for Deacon, but his unexpected reaction catches her off guard. Could it be about Luna or maybe Finn? Meanwhile, Will struggles with his feelings for Electra and finally gathers the courage to tell her what he really wants.

With tough choices and emotional moments ahead, next week promises to keep fans hooked. Will Carter’s decision change everything? Will Ridge finally make up his mind about love?

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (March 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback