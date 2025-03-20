Why is The Bold and the Beautiful preempted today (March 20, 2025)? Explained

Fans of CBS's daily soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, will need to take a break from watching the show on Thursday, March 20, 2025, and Friday, March 21, 2025. As confirmed by the network, the show will not air any new episodes on these two days due to March Madness. March Madness is CBS's live coverage of the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament.

CBS announced its March 20, 2025, coverage as:

"2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. First Round: Creighton vs. Louisville Live."

As for Friday, March 21, 2025, the CBS announcement reads:

"2025 NCAA Maen's Basketball Tournament. First Round: Baylor vs. Mississippi State Live."

Both announcements were followed by a short description of the teams. Besides The Bold and the Beautiful, its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, and the recently-premiered soap, Beyond the Gates, will also be preempted on the above-mentioned dates. All the soaps had Wednesday cliffhangers and will be back to continue the storylines on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Moreover, this preemption is applicable nationally. As such, the soaps will not be available in any time zone across the country for these two days.

What is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful currently?

Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, COO Carter Walton bowed before his conscience and decided to give Forrester Creations back to its founder, Eric Forrester, and his son, Ridge Forrester. He made a deal with Eric and Ridge about keeping Hope Logan's fashion line alive and with all of them retaining their jobs.

When the Forrester men gave their word, Carter tore up the LLC papers that made him the owner of the company. While the Forresters took back their business and celebrated their re-entry into the company, co-CEO, Steffy Forrester, decided that Carter Walton and Brooke Logan would stay in the company while Hope would be fired along with her line.

On Wednesday's episode, dated March 19, 2025, Steffy Forrester announced Hope Logan's firing while closing down her line. Despite Eric and Ridge giving their words to Carter, Steffy cut off Hope as the co-CEO. She had an argument with Hope over her contributions, to which Brooke and Carter protested weakly.

As Wednesday's cliffhanger, Hope accepted her termination and asked Carter to come with her. However, Steffy warned both Carter and Brooke from siding with Hope, who she believes to be behind the coup.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may happen on Monday, March 24, 2025?

Hope Logan has so far been assured of Carter Walton's loyalty towards her. As such, she is already upset that he threw everything away because of his conscience. As she had predicted, Steffy has singled her out and has fired her. Hope does not expect her mother, Brooke Logan, to side with her against Forrester Creations, but expects Carter to take a stand.

Hope will ask Carter to leave the company with her, but he will be in a dilemma. He has pledged loyalty to the Forresters and doesn’t want to risk his second chance. While Carter tries to explain, Hope is likely to lash out, feeling betrayed. Whether things turn in Hope's favor in the future remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose may ask Steffy to keep their prior plan hidden, now that things have been solved. While Steffy will keep their alliance a secret, keeping, Daphne's liking towards Carter in mind, the latter will stumble onto the fact sometime later on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Check out previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on Paramount Plus while waiting for new episodes to drop on CBS on Monday, March 24, 2025.

