The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 17 to 21, 2025)

March 17-21, 2025, promises to be a week of constant drama and startling plot twists for viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful. With key characters digging in and surprising partnerships, the week will be packed with much tension and emotion.

Secrets that would shake Forrester Creations to its very core are slowly unraveling, with Luna playing a daring role by entering an alliance with Sheila, a woman renowned for manipulation and lies.

Steffy grows suspicious of Carter, leading to allegations that could shake Forrester Creations. As Eric and Ridge uncover the truth, power struggles intensify while Steffy and Hope fight for the company's future.

With stunning betrayals, shifting allegiances, and life-altering decisions, this week will not allow the viewers to remain in their seats.

3 major developments to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Luna to ask Sheila for an alliance on The Bold and the Beautiful

One of the biggest storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful playing out this week will involve Luna turning to Sheila to ask for an alliance. Luna's recent revelations regarding her family history are supposed to have her reeling, and she'll turn to a surprising source of help, the newly discovered grandmother, Sheila.

Sheila, being manipulative and sometimes dangerous, may not be the ideal choice for Luna to turn to. But Luna could view this association as a means of bolstering her standing within the Forrester family and possibly gaining traction in her struggles.

The question is, will Sheila respond to Luna's overtures, or will she have an agenda of her own? With Sheila's background, there is no taking anything at face value, and this encounter could have lasting repercussions for all parties involved.

Luna will go meet Sheila, hopefully making a bond, but without knowing if Sheila will accept her as an ally or view her as a potential threat. Being that Sheila is known for all her betrayal and lies, then Luna might be walking in harm's way.

Steffy's escalating animosity against Luna and possibly Sheila's getting in her ear could create additional conflict, even more so the precarious position of Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful.

2. Steffy questions Carter's real motives in The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy Forrester was never one to lower her defenses quickly, and this week will see her growing more and more watchful for trouble from Carter. As the tensions build at Forrester Creations and backroom politicking begins, Steffy will probably struggle to know whether or not Carter is watching out for the company or if he's got an agenda of his own.

Steffy's suspicions are not entirely unfounded, Carter has had his own complicated business and personal dealings in the past. If he is hiding something from her, it could endanger not only his job at Forrester Creations but also his relationships with major players such as Ridge and Eric.

Will Steffy discover something that will alter the course of the company's future, or is she letting her imagination run wild? Either way, fireworks are to be expected when Steffy accuses him.

Steffy will not be able to help but wonder about Carter's intentions, and with tensions running high at the company, her worst fears may not be unfounded. Eric and Ridge are also due to receive a revelation that will change their legacy, and Carter's position within the company is all the more important.

In the meantime, the fact that Steffy used Daphne Rose to become involved and keep Hope and Carter apart could well reverse Carter's understanding of where his allegiance will lie.

The news could not only tarnish Steffy's reputation but also cause Carter to rethink his own Forrester Creations future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

3. A stunning revelation for Ridge and Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, this week features a huge revelation for Eric and Ridge Forrester. The father-and-son team who have worked tirelessly for years building and protecting their fashion empire are about to be presented with a reality that will alter the direction of Forrester Creations.

A shocking revelation tied to power struggles and shifting loyalties at Forrester Creations is set to shake things up. It could involve Carter’s betrayal or the return of a key character. According to Koimoi.com, Ridge and Eric will face a game-changing discovery that reshapes the company's future.

And the timing could not be more inconvenient, considering that Steffy and Hope are already in a battle for control of recent firm decisions. If Ridge and Eric decide to support Hope's Hope for the Future line and keep her on board, Steffy could retaliate with a firestorm.

This could lead to a massive showdown at the Forrester mansion, even leading Steffy to quit or be fired from her position. Meanwhile, Justin Barber will probably let the cat out of the bag regarding Carter not formally dissolving the LLC, potentially creating another fight for control in the company.

If Hope finds out, she will probably attempt to manipulate Carter so she can keep controlling the company, making the already tense situation more complicated.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

