The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope questions her future, Ridge and Eric fight for Forrester Creations, and Daphne plays dirty

CBS's soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Set in Los Angeles, the soap explores business rivalry, dramatic love affairs, and complex family relationships. The show, created by Lee and William Bell, focuses on the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

The Bold and the Beautiful is about to come to a head as tensions ignite in several storylines. With affairs on the brink of destruction, power plays escalating, and lies in full bloom, viewers can look forward to a dramatic episode coming up.

Hope Logan will be faced with a choice in her personal and professional life. Ridge and Eric Forrester will not back down from taking back Forrester Creations, and Daphne Rose will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth, no matter what.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope questions her future on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan has never been known to shy away from strong convictions, but the events of the future will leave her wondering if anything is true. After discovering Carter Walton kissing Daphne Rose, Hope confronts the two and demands some answers.

But as the dust settles, she will find herself conflicted about her feelings and the circumstances of her life. Her fiery romance with Carter will give way to betrayal, mistrust, and manipulation.

At the same time, Brooke Logan, Hope's mother, will visit her at the cabin, feeling a sense of trouble. When she questions her daughter, Hope will finally confide in her about her doubts about Carter and whether they have any future together.

She will soon start to fight with the fault lines that appear in their relationship despite struggling on their behalf at first. Will Hope walk away from Carter, or will she struggle to keep the relationship alive despite the odds?

Ridge and Eric battle for Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful

The battle for control of Forrester Creations is only just starting. Despite the company takeover that had Hope and Carter at the helm of the fashion empire, Ridge and Eric Forrester will not give up without a fight. Their years of devotion and passion for the company will drive them to do everything they can to gain control back.

In a surprising twist, Ridge and Eric will finally confront Carter directly and issue him an ultimatum. They will remind him of his history with the Forresters, the trust they once placed in him, and the legacy he is about to jeopardize.

Eric, in particular, will remind him that he believes the "old Carter," who cared more about doing what was right than anything else, is still in there somewhere.

Carter is faced with a moment of truth: Will he betray Hope and switch the power back to the Forresters, or will he stay with her, even if it keeps him alienated from the family that accepted him? Under mounting pressure from every quarter, Carter must decide where his true allegiances lie on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Daphne plays dirty on The Bold and the Beautiful

Daphne Rose is a force to be reckoned with, and she will stop at nothing to reveal Hope's manipulative nature. Believing that Hope is only manipulating Carter for her gain, Daphne will increase her efforts to make him realize the truth.

Through several confrontations, Carter will still be ambivalent, struggling between his love for Hope and the reservations growing in his mind.

Dead set on pushing him to the edge, Daphne will collect evidence to support her accusations. Whether it's emails, eavesdropped conversations, or intimate confessions, she will be poised to unleash a maelstrom that may destroy Hope's painstakingly woven façade.

But will her cunning actions boomerang, or will she at last prevail in convincing Carter to see things her way?

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

