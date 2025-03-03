The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter receives a bombshell while Hope reels with his betrayal

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, shocking revelations are set to shake up relationships and break hearts. Carter receives a bombshell, which leaves him feeling betrayed, while Hope is devastated and trying to cope after witnessing Carter and Daphne kiss last week.

Meanwhile, Luna and Finn navigate their relationship after the revelation about her parentage. They are developing a new-found father-daughter connection. As emotions run high, alliances shift, and relationships hang in balance, The Bold and the Beautiful is set to have a drama-packed week.

Carter faces a shocking confession from Daphne

Carter and Hope on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and The Beautiful )

Carter has gotten involved with Daphne, unaware of her dangerous game. He is caught in the middle of a plan orchestrated by Steffy and Daphne. Their objective was to break up Carter and Hope, which seems to be working.

Today, on March 3, Daphne makes a shocking confession to Carter. She might have fallen in love with him while trying to further their plan. If she does reveal that she is in love with him, it would complicate their working relationship. The bigger question is whether or not Carter also likes her.

If both reveal that they have feelings for each other, it would end up sabotaging Steffy's plan. Carter is torn between his loyalty to Hope and his growing attraction to Daphne.

Hope struggles to cope with betrayal

Hope on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Youtube/@boldandbeautiful)

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope walked into the office to congratulate Carter on his project, but she was shocked by what she witnessed. Daphne was in Carter's arms, and they kissed.

She confronts Carter and calls him out for his behaviour, and then turns to Daphne and threatens her to stay away from her man. Today, she struggles to cope with the betrayal that Carter put her through.

Daphne isn't one to back down easily, and with Steffy's backing, she has solid support. It will be interesting to see how Hope handles this situation, as both her personal and professional lives are at stake here.

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn revealed to Luna that he is her father. This week, they will try to navigate their newfound connection as father and daughter. Luna has grown up without a father and has always longed to know who her father is.

She has seen Finn as her cousin, and now she would struggle to look at him as her father instead. Finn regrets losing all this time with her and is stubborn to make it up. However, while doing so, his marriage might be at stake.

Steffy is not doing well with the news, and she has expressed her disappointment about the same. Finn trying to build a connection with Luna might hinder his marriage and put him in a tough situation.

As the truth unfolds, Ridge begins to piece together the truth about Luna's paternity. He would also be concerned about how this would impact his daughter, Steffy.

Meanwhile, Luna confides in Bill for support after learning the truth. Bill has been supporting Luna for a while now and might be the only one who would stand by her throughout this chaotic situation. However, if Bill gets involved, it might stir up more tension within the Forrester and Spencer families.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

