The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter betrays Hope, Ridge plots a comeback, and Daphne turns up the heat

Forrester Creations may be facing another change in management on The Bold and the Beautiful if Ridge's anticipation is taken into consideration. The former company CEO has been chalking up plans to take back his company from Carter and Hope, particularly after reuniting with his former best friend, Carter.

The past few days on the soap saw Carter repentant about his past actions, something that Hope refused to acknowledge. While Carter has been contemplating an apology, Hope wants to celebrate their success in running the company they took over. Hope is also clueless that Brooke has been counseling Carter about feeling guilty.

In the meantime, Steffy calls off her plan to use Daphne to seduce Carter. However, Daphne finds Carter attractive and plans to go ahead with the plan. On the other hand, Finn fought his dilemma and revealed Luna's parentage to Steffy. While Steffy freaked out knowing her kidnapper was her husband's daughter, she tried to accept the news in a calm spirit.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful has continued to present relationship complexities in the backdrop of business negotiations since the soap's premiere in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Daphne manages to seduce Carter

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Steffy Forrester had employed Daphne Rose to charm Carter Walton and break up his affair with Hope Logan. The duo manipulated Daphne's entry into Forrester Creations' new fragrance line, with Carter and Hope clueless about Daphne's hidden intentions.

Soon, Steffy called off the plan and started formulating a new strategy. However, Daphne Rose wanted to continue seducing Carter since she found him handsome. As such, she appealed to his conscience about betraying his friend Ridge Forrester and breaking his trust.

In Thursday's episode, to be aired on February 27, 2025, Daphne will continue in her mission as her fragrance line will launch to a huge success. While Hope Logan may want to celebrate the success of the company's expansion under the current management, Carter Walton will continue to wallow in guilt.

On one hand, Hope will not share Carter's guilt, while on the other, Daphne will try to take advantage of his self-reproach. Since Carter will need a shoulder to lean on, not finding Hope empathetic, Carter may turn towards Daphne. With the opportunity landing on her lap, Daphne may promptly proceed to allure Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge is hopeful of his return

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge Forrester will be secretly elated with the successful launch of Daphne's new fragrance line. After his last visit to Carter's cabin, he realizes that the latter is feeling repentant about his coup.

With the reunion of the two former friends, Ridge believes that Carter will be happy to give back his family business. However, he still considers Hope and Brooke as the villains of the takeover. As such, he is formulating newer strategies to take back FC and return to his former position.

While Steffy has apprised him of her and Daphne's plans, Ridge's latest schemes may entail a different approach. Whether his strategies will involve Daphne's romantic move on Carter and whether Steffy will be part of his plan remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS for more updates on Ridge's return and Daphne's manipulations.

