The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn tells Luna the truth while Hope sees Carter and Daphne’s kiss

Steffy Forrester of The Bold and the Beautiful has her life take a turn for worse in the current storyline. While Forrester Creations is seeing success, its new management is unhappy with Carter feeling guilty and Hope handling Carter's changed attitude. While this couple faces danger from Daphne, Steffy, and Finn await friction over Luna.

The past few weeks on the soap saw a series of turmoil as Finn learned that he was Luna's biological father. After fighting indecision, he informed Steffy about the recently learned truth, leading to a strain in their marriage. Dario, who is Remy, discovers Luna's identity and whereabouts at the Spencer mansion.

On the other hand, Brooke and Daphne plied Carter's conscience with guilt till the COO asked Hope to apologize to the Forresters. Ridge's visit to the office, followed by a tearful reunion with Carter, left the latter repentant of his takeover. This remorse, coupled with sinister plans from Daphne and the Forresters, endangers Hope and Carter's romance.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the long-running CBS daily soaps, continues to present complications revolving around the Forrester family. The soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn's meeting with Luna opens many secrets

Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode saw Finn Finnegan arrive at Bill Spencer's mansion to find Luna Nozawa opening the door for him. While the startled girl jumped into apology for causing her cousin trouble and trying to kill his wife, Finn hugged Luna warmly.

Friday's episode, dated February 28, 2025, may find Finn asking about Luna's presence at the Spencer mansion. While Luna may reveal that Bill saved her life from the prison attacks, Dollar Bill Spencer may confirm that he did this for no ulterior motive. Both Luna and Bill will likely skip Luna's letter-writing part.

When Luna wants to know why Finn is at the mansion and the reason for his loving hug, the latter may consider spilling the truth. While Finn may not disclose every detail right away, there is a possibility that he would prefer Luna to know about their relationship. He may also want to take over Luna's custody from Bill Spencer once the truth is out.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope witnesses Carter and Daphne's closeness

Thursday, February 27, 2025, saw an elated Hope Logan leave for official interviews with Zende Forrester after the success of the company's newest fragrance line. Before leaving Carter's office, she promised to come back to celebrate with him while Daphne Rose stayed with a morose-looking Carter Walton.

The fans saw Daphne Rose continue to push Carter's repentant buttons as the latter kept feeling guilty about his betrayal. She even asked Carte to unburden himself before her since she cared for him.

Friday's episode may take over from this scenario as Carter reveals his pain and remorse to Daphne since Hope refuses to listen. As he spills his bottled-up emotions, Daphne will take this opportunity to get close to the emotionally wrecked Carter Walton.

She may get physically close to him and kiss him. Carter may be taken aback by Daphne's sudden move but finds himself unable to resist the temptation. It is likely that after the interviews, Hope arrives at Carter's office at the inopportune moment to see her boyfriend kissing another woman.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Hope will see the duo romantically close from outside the office and will seeth in anger. Whether this spells doom for the Hope-Carter romance remains to be seen.

For more updates on Hope's retaliatory move and Luna's reaction to her parentage reveal, stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday.

