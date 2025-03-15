The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Sheila celebrate Luna, Hope’s fury, and Steffy’s ultimatum

CBS's soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Set in Los Angeles, the show explores business rivalry, dramatic love affairs, and complex family relationships. Created by Lee and William Bell, the soap focuses on the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

The Bold and the Beautiful has an explosive week coming up from March 17 to March 21, with surprises galore, power dynamics, and alliances no one expected. Sheila Carter gets life-altering news when Luna Nozawa comes to see her with some shocking family revelation.

Hope Logan will be left stunned by Carter Walton's latest action, leaving her job at Forrester Creations on the line. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester makes a daring move in a bid to cement her grip on the company, leaving Hope's future on the line on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila and Luna's relationship: A new friendship or a new manipulation?

Sheila Carter has been trying to bond with Finn for years, but her past has made it nearly impossible. If Sheila is left unaware that Luna is visiting, she will certainly be caught off guard on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finding out that Luna is her granddaughter will flip everything around, and for the first time, Sheila will have an opportunity to be a true grandmother. But can Sheila be trusted? Even if she may be genuinely excited about the news, those who know her well will be cautious about her intentions.

Will Sheila use this newfound family relationship to her advantage? Or will she try to build a relationship with Luna for the right reasons? The consequences of this news will likely extend not just to Luna but to Finn and Steffy as well, as both of them have done everything in their power not to have Sheila as part of their lives.

Adding to the drama is Sheila's reaction, which will be anything but fierce, as she gives Luna a congratulatory kiss on the lips. While Luna may be conflicted in her feelings, the larger question is Finn and Steffy's reaction when they learn that Sheila has been involved in Luna's life.

Hope's wrath and betrayal at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan has had to fight for her spot at Forrester Creations for a long time, but the latest news will have her questioning everything. When she finds out that Carter has torn up the LLC documents, wiping out her stake in the company, she will be enraged.

Hope will lash out at Carter for doing something so extreme without justification. Then, Carter will attempt to reassure her that reviving Hope for the Future was what he had intended to do.

However, Hope will see the writing on the wall—Steffy will stop at nothing to get rid of her. The news will come between Hope and Carter and threaten their nascent relationship. Will Hope fight Steffy's move, or will she be forced out of the company she helped create?

On top of this, Hope will receive some maddening news that will push her to the limit even further. She will need to make some tough decisions, not just for her career but also for her love affairs.

Steffy's ultimatum on The Bold and the Beautiful

As the Forresters reclaim their business, Steffy will have no qualms about expressing her intentions that Hope has no place at Forrester Creations. Believing that keeping Hope for the Future is a mistake, Steffy will demand that the company sever all relationships with Hope.

Her ultimatum will not be consequence-free. Hope and Steffy have never agreed on anything, but this new war could be the one that finally splits them up for good. With Ridge and Eric now firmly in control, will they back Steffy's decision? Or will they fight to keep Hope on board, knowing her value to the company?

At the same time, Steffy will also be wrestling with issues regarding Carter's true motives. Does his decision-making stem from something deeper than devotion to the Forrester family?

As tensions rise, allegiances are put to the test, and the Forresters are shocked by a game-changing revelation that can forever change the course of the company on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

