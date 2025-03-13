The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy declares war on Luna, Li turns violent and Poppy’s life hangs in balance

Mayhem and confusion persist on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna Nozawa's out-of-prison presence continues to irk Steffy Forrester, while the Nozawa sisters, Li and Poppy, have a violent confrontation. This situation follows Finn Finnegan's discovery that Luna is his biological daughter.

The past few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful revealed that a conflicted Finn disclosed Luna's paternity to his wife, Steffy, who in turn, told her parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes. Following this, Finn had a tearful union with his daughter, who was under house arrest at the Spencer mansion.

When Steffy learned about Luna's whereabouts, she rushed to Bill Spencer's house to give an earful to both Bill and Luna. At the same time, Finn told his adoptive mother, Li Nozawa, about his affair with Poppy and his relationship with Luna. While Ridge, Taylor, and Finn arrived at the Spencer's house to support Steffy, Li confronted her sister with the revealed secret of Luna's parentage.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to remain one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, airing since March 1987. The soap presents the lives and business decisions of the Forrester family and all their associates.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy spirals after Luna's pardon

Steffy Forrester recently arrived at the Spencer mansion after Finn Finnegan told her about meeting Luna Nozawa there. Wednesday's episode saw the Forrester clan, including Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor, at Bill's place as they charged Bill Spencer's civic sense on getting Luna out of prison.

As Steffy called the police on Luna, the latter appealed to her newly revealed father, Finn, who had just arrived. Calling him "dad", Luna asked to be saved from prison. However, the dutiful citizen, and a loving husband, Finn chose to side with his wife and declared that Luna must do her jail time.

Following this, Deputy Chief Bradley Baker arrived to cuff Luna and haul her back, when a mysterious phone call informed him that Luna had been pardoned and was a free citizen. While Baker uncuffed her, Bill and Luna exchanged a meaningful glance.

Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Ridge and Taylor outraged as Steffy lashes out at one and all. She will lose control and ask Luna to back off from her family and Finn. In response, Luna may ask Finn to speak for himself.

However, Finn Finnegan will find himself at the center of the drama. While he clearly chooses to side with his wife and kids' safety, he will not be able to brush off his sense of responsibility towards Luna, leading to the dilemma in his upcoming story arc.

By the look on Bill Spencer's face, he is likely behind Luna's pardon. As such, he may try to shield her from Steffy's wrath and offer to keep her safe at his mansion. However, whether this causes any tug-of-war between him and Finn in the future storyline remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy suffers under Li's physical assault

As mentioned before, Finn told his adoptive mother, Li Nozawa, about his teenage intimacy with her sister, Poppy Nozawa, and being the biological father of Poppy's daughter, Luna. Wednesday's episode found Li confronting Poppy with the freshly disclosed secret.

While Poppy Nozawa tried her best to present some excuse for the past incident, including calling the event "beautiful", Li reacted violently towards Poppy. She pushed her sister against the wall and lunged at her throat. She held on Poppy's throat as she ranted over all Poppy's wrongdoings.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers do not hint at any death. As such, Li may not strangle Poppy to death. However, as Li releases her sister, she will issue warnings, which may include asking Poppy never to contact anybody in her family. She may even ask her to leave town threatening to kill her off if she causes more pain.

Both Li and Poppy will likely get updates on Luna's pardon bringing a twist in their relationship. Since Luna framed Poppy for her own crimes, there is no love lost between the mother and her daughter. Moreover, Li had taken a dislike towards the girl after her crimes were revealed. Whether this mutual dislike and concern binds the sisters into a common approach, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out Luna's next move and Finn's response to that.

