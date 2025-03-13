The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 12, 2025): Chief Baker arrives to arrest Luna while Li and Poppy get into a violent confrontation

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 12, 2025, Steffy’s world fell apart when she learned heartbreaking news about Luna, while Li’s anger toward her sister turned dangerous. At the Spencer Estate, Ridge and Taylor demanded answers from Bill, who shocked everyone with an unexpected decision.

Luna begged for a chance to start over, but Steffy stayed firm in her pursuit of justice. Finn struggled with his feelings for Luna as her return tore his family apart. Deacon and Sheila discussed the chaos, with Deacon doubting Poppy’s past. Meanwhile, Li confronted Poppy, and their argument turned violent.

The episode ended with Chief Baker arriving to take Luna back to prison, but a last-minute twist set her free. Steffy was devastated, and Finn was torn between supporting his wife and caring for his daughter.

Note: the article contains spoilers for the show.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Steffy confronts Luna as Ridge and Taylor pressure Bill

At the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Taylor questioned Bill for hiding Luna after she escaped from prison. Steffy, angry over Luna’s crimes, demanded her return to jail even though Luna begged for forgiveness, saying she had changed. Finn admitted Luna was his daughter but reminded her she had tried to kill Steffy. Steffy clung to Finn, terrified Luna would destroy their family.

Bill defended helping Luna, saying no one helped him when he was young. Steffy refused his excuse and called Chief Baker to arrest Luna. Luna sobbed, begging Finn not to let her go back to prison.

Deacon and Sheila discuss Poppy’s past

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Sheila talked about the family chaos. Deacon doubted Poppy, thinking she hid dark secrets. Sheila, oddly sympathetic, understood Poppy’s struggles, but Deacon couldn’t trust her.

He feared Poppy’s influence would cause more harm. Sheila wondered if Poppy and Li’s troubled past affected Luna’s behavior, while Deacon worried Li might not handle the truth well.

Li and Poppy’s confrontation turns violent

Poppy went to Li’s office, hoping to fix their broken relationship. When Poppy asked her out for brunch, Li revealed she knew Luna was at Bill’s house and that Finn was Luna’s father. Poppy was shocked and struggled to react to the truth.

Li accused Poppy of using Finn for revenge. Poppy denied it, but Li snapped, grabbing her by the neck. Poppy gasped for air, begging Li to stop as years of anger exploded in a life-threatening encounter.

Luna’s fate takes a shocking turn

Back at the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Chief Baker came to take Luna back to prison. Luna begged to stay, but Steffy insisted justice had to be served. Taylor reminded Luna of the lives she ruined, and Luna collapsed in tears.

Just as Baker prepared to arrest her, he got a call. Shockingly, he announced Luna was pardoned and free to go. Bill smirked while Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, and Finn stood speechless. Luna cried with relief, locking eyes with Finn as Steffy begged him not to leave her.

The episode ended with Finn torn between his daughter and his wife, while the fallout from Li and Poppy’s fight remained unresolved.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

