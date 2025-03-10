CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated audiences since it first aired on March 23, 1987. Set in Los Angeles, it is about high-stakes business rivalry, dramatic love affairs, and complex family relationships. Created by Lee and William Bell, mainly focuses on the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

For the week of March 10 to 14, 2025, viewers can expect an intense lineup of episodes featuring Steffy Forrester’s latest confrontation, Li Finnegan’s violent outburst, and Deacon Sharpe’s growing suspicions about Sheila Carter.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 Major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

1) Steffy Forrester confronts Luna Nozawa

Steffy Forrester Finnegan is infamous for her fiery personality, and this week, she will be seen turning her attention to Luna Nozawa. Steffy will continue to test Luna, believing she is a threat. Things come to a head when Bill Spencer comes to Luna's defense.

The drama will heighten even more on The Bold and the Beautiful when Steffy calls Deputy Chief Bradley Baker to Bill's mansion, insisting that he return Luna to prison. But unless Steffy can demonstrate that Luna has violated her house arrest conditions, Baker might not be able to intervene.

As the week unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Luna will have a tense standoff, and viewers will be left questioning how far Steffy will go to remove Luna from Finn's life.

Steffy has a history of pushing dangerous individuals to their limits, including Sheila Carter. Her latest actions indicate that she is willing to go to great lengths to protect her family. With tensions at an all-time high, fans can expect dramatic confrontations that will leave lasting repercussions.

2) Li Finnegan attacks Poppy Nozawa

A major showdown is set to unfold between Li Finnegan and her younger sister, Penelope “Poppy” Nozawa. After Finn reveals that Luna is his daughter, Li is blindsided by the truth and sees Poppy’s actions as a deep betrayal.

In a shocking turn of events, Poppy will visit Li at the hospital, only to be met with an unexpected and violent reaction. Li will physically attack Poppy, grabbing her by the throat and pinning her against the wall.

Li has always been extremely protective of Finn, and this news shakes her to her foundations. Not only is she angry with Poppy, but she might also have trouble accepting Luna as part of Finn's life. The repercussions of this fight are sure to create even more cracks in the family.

This explosive confrontation would leave The Bold and the Beautiful fans questioning whether Li will go too far in her rage. Will someone intervene before things take a tragic turn?

3) Deacon Sharpe questions Sheila Carter’s empathy

Over at Il Giardino, Sheila Carter Sharpe will show an unexpected level of empathy toward Poppy, a reaction that doesn’t sit well with her husband, Deacon Sharpe. Given Sheila’s history, Deacon has learned to be skeptical of her actions and questions her motives.

Deacon notices Sheila’s concern for Poppy, especially after the recent public fallout with Li and Steffy. Could Sheila have her reasons for siding with Poppy? Or is this another manipulation tactic?

As Deacon grows more suspicious, fans will be eager to see if Sheila’s seemingly compassionate side is genuine or part of a larger scheme.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

