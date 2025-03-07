The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy loses control as Finn steps up for Luna

Half-told truths and half-exposed secrets threaten to disrupt the peace on The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming storyline. While Luna's paternity drama promises to drag on for some more time before everything comes to light, the relationships are poised at agonizing edges before meeting doom.

The past few weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful found Finn stunned to learn that Luna was his daughter from his short affair with Poppy long ago. As he told Steffy about this discovery, the latter spiraled into a trauma remembering her experience caged by Luna and left to die.

On one hand, Steffy revealed the news to her parents but refused to move in with them, while on the other, Finn sought out Luna and found her at the Spencer mansion. As such, Finn and Luna had a tearful union as he told her about their relationship.

Elsewhere, Hope caught Carter and Daphne kissing and admonished her man for betrayal before confronting the perfume expert from Paris. The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to dish out complicated relationship issues interspersed with business decisions on CBS.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy gets agitated over Finn's views on Luna

Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful showed Steffy Forrester and Finn Finnegan having a conversation, which was more transparent on Steffy's side than on Finn's. While Steffy blamed Poppy, she declared her support for her husband. On the other hand, Fin wanted to come clean about his visit to the Spencer mansion to meet Luna.

However, Steffy Forrester reminisced about her harrowing experience with Luna Nozawa when the latter left her caged in a dilapidated building to die, if not saved by Finn. Watching Steffy relive her painful experience, Finn seemed to rethink his decision to spill the latest updates on Luna.

On Friday's episode, dated March 7, 2025, Steffy Forrester may express her mental comfort at knowing Luna is safely locked behind bars, after requesting her husband to forget about his daughter, Luna Nozawa.

A pained Finn Finnegan may point out to her that he will be unable to forget that he has a daughter. He may also express his view that his presence in Luna's life might have turned her into a better person. As such, he may express his desire to make up for the lost time with his daughter.

Steffy's temper may spiral out of control at Finn's longing for Luna. She will likely point out that Luna is not a small girl in need of a doting father anymore. She will remind him that Luna is a double murderer who tried to harm them grievously.

Steffy's response to the situation will worry Finn, as he will deem it safe to stay quiet about his recent emotional union with Luna. He may decide to give Steffy the updates after she cools down. However, spoilers hint that keeping secrets would threaten their marital bliss in the upcoming storyline.

Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa has yet to disclose her father's true identity to Bill Spencer. When she does, Bill will be worried about the revelation of Luna's whereabouts and how it may impact his reputation.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope takes action about Carter and Daphne

As Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode presented, Hope Logan confronted Daphne Rose about getting too close to her man, Carter Walton. She refused to acknowledge Carter's inner dilemma emphasized by Daphne and warned the perfumer off her beau. She urged Daphne to move back to Paris soon.

The next episode will likely find Hope getting into action to prove her point instead of waiting for Daphne to leave. Since she knows the fragrance expert is vital for the newly launched fragrance line at Forrester Creations, she may want to ensure a distance between Daphne Rose and Carter Walton. As such, she will make some structural changes at the company for her benefit.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the upcoming drama on Steffy, Finn, and Luna, while Hope turns paranoid on The Bold and the Beautiful.

