The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 6, 2025): Hope confronts Daphne, Finn hides the truth, and Luna dreams of family

In the recent episode of CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on March 6, 2025, Hope confronted Daphne about kissing Carter, leading to a heated argument that revealed hidden feelings. Daphne called Carter the love of Hope’s life, and to everyone’s surprise, Hope didn’t deny it. Instead, she got defensive, lashing out and rejecting Daphne’s claims of manipulation.

The tension between the two women exploded, leaving Carter stuck in the middle. At the same time, Finn struggles with the truth about Luna, but his talk with Steffy turns emotional. Steffy promised to stand by him despite the chaos, but she begged him to let go of Luna, not knowing she was staying at Bill’s house.

Finn stayed quiet, torn between protecting Steffy and facing the truth he had been avoiding. Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna opened up to Bill about her feelings. Bill listened carefully as she talked about her changing life. The episode ended with secrets ready to come out, hinting at even more drama ahead.

Hope and Daphne’s explosive showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with Hope bursting into the design office to confront Daphne about kissing Carter. Daphne stayed calm and boldly called Carter “the love of your life.”

Hope didn’t deny it, instead, she snapped, accusing Daphne of twisting the truth to stir up trouble. Hope made it clear that Daphne had always known how much she loved Carter and had no intention of giving up on him.

Daphne pushed even harder, saying Carter was unhappy because of Hope’s actions. This made Hope even more upset. She angrily denied using Carter and warned Daphne to stay out of their relationship. The scene ended with Hope on the verge of tears, her voice shaking with anger and sadness as she promised to protect her love for Carter no matter what.

Finn and Steffy’s heartbreaking conversation

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn told Steffy he needed to talk about Luna but couldn’t bring himself to tell her the truth. Instead, they kept circling the subject, with Finn apologizing for turning their lives upside down again. Despite her pain, Steffy reassured him that nothing could change her love for him.

The conversation shifted to Poppy, and Steffy angrily blamed her for lying to Finn and causing so much trouble. But the biggest shock came when Steffy begged Finn to forget about Luna so they could move on. Finn stayed silent, feeling torn apart inside. He knew Luna was living at Bill’s house but couldn’t bring himself to destroy Steffy’s fragile hope.

Luna’s emotional confession to Bill

Meanwhile, Luna sat on Bill’s couch, quietly crying about her reunion with Finn. She thanked Bill for always supporting her and said she finally felt like she had a future. Bill, always careful, gently asked if she had told him everything, hinting that he suspected she was keeping something from him.

Luna talked about wanting to find her real father, not realizing she was speaking the truth. She remembered the moment she found out Finn was her dad but decided to keep that to herself. Bill listened patiently, already knowing more than he showed, as Luna’s words hinted at the moment when the truth would finally come out.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

