The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope issues a warning and Finn covers for Luna

Relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful are being shaken up as Finn learns about his daughter, Luna. While Steffy plans to stay strong for her husband, she shares her qualms with her mother. On the other side, Daphne's hit on Carter seems to have shaken both, while Hope resolves to keep her man on a tight leash.

The recent The Bold and the Beautiful episodes presented the emotional story arc of Finn learning about fathering Luna, struggling through his dilemma to open up to Steffy and finally meeting his newly-discovered daughter. As he declared to Luna that he was the missing father in her life, the duo shared tearful hugs.

At Forrester Creations' office, Daphne was seen making a move on a repentant Carter, taking advantage of his mentally upset situation. However, a clueless Hope stumbled onto Daphne's move as she caught her kissing Hope's man. Elsewhere, Steffy unburdened before her parents, who were as shocked by Finn's past as she was.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to present the relationship and emotional turmoil of the Forrester family members. The long-running CBS daily soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope corners Daphne

Hope Logan and Daphne Rose on B&B (Image via Instagram/boldandbeautifulcbs)

Recently, Daphne Rose, the visiting Parisian perfumer, and Steffy Forrester's friend, caught Carter Walton in one of his weak moments and kissed him. Carter's girlfriend, Hope Logan, witnessed the scene from outside his office.

On Tuesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, dated March 4, 2025, Hope confronted her man about his time spent with Daphne. Carter, in turn, came out clean about their kiss and informed Hope about Daphne's decision to leave for Paris. To this, Hope revealed that she knew all and had seen all from outside.

Wednesday's episode will find the fiery Logan challenging the fragrance expert. Hope Logan will seek out Daphne Rose and clear it up with her that Carter is taken and not available for Daphne. She may reveal that she witnessed Daphne kissing the COO. She may further warn Daphne from getting any close to her beau.

Hope may, further, encourage Daphne to follow through with her intention of returning to Paris. Moreover, she may declare her decision to keep Daphne at arm's length from Carter whether the perfumer returns or plans to stay back.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn decides to keep a secret

Actors playing Luna, Finn and Poppy on B&B (Image via Instagram/tannernovlan_)

Finn Finnegan recently discovered he is Luna Nozawa's father. Luna's mother, Poppy, asked Finn to stay quiet about his discovery, however, the honest husband decided to unburden himself to his wife, Steffy Forrester. While both Finn and Steffy dealt with the latest turn of events in their own ways, Finn decided to look for his imprisoned criminal daughter and give her the news himself.

After the prison authorities shooed Finn away, he received an anonymous tip about Luna's location at the Spencer mansion. At the mansion, he met Luna and revealed her parentage on Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. He declared that had he got her earlier, her life might have been different. Luna Nozawa was seen sobbing that all she ever wanted was a father.

Wednesday's episode will find Finn heading home after his emotional union with his daughter. Initially, he will resolve to tell Steffy about his visit to the Spencer mansion and finding Luna under house arrest at Bill Spencer's home.

However, once home, he may find Steffy fretting over Luna's return in their lives and how it is upsetting her. She may also express her concern about the safety of her children lest Luna is released from the prison. In such a situation, Finn may not want to reveal that Luna is already out of prison.

Moreover, Finn will likely realize that Steffy may react negatively to his visit and emotional engagement with his daughter. As such, Finn will prefer to stay quiet about the latest story on Luna. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Finn Finnegan may end up repenting his decision to keep a secret from his wife.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch the drama as Finn and Carter's lives pile on more drama.

