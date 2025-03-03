The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 3 to 7, 2025)

Things have turned volatile on The Bold and the Beautiful with Finn's recent discovery that he is Luna's father. On the other hand, Carter is wallowing in remorse, thanks to Brooke, Daphne, and Ridge. With Hope rejecting his idea of an apology, Carter leans emotionally on Daphne, encouraging the latter to allure him further.

The past few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn fighting his dilemma and revealing his latest discovery to his wife, Steffy. A shocked Steffy informed her mother, Taylor. On the other hand, Luna was hiding in the Spencer mansion, but Finn arrived after being tipped off. As Luna apologized to "cousin" Finn, the latter gave her a warm hug.

At Forrester's office, after Ridge's visit upped Carter's emotional dilemma, he found Daphne more compassionate about his mental state than Hope. As such, Daphne promised to negotiate with the Forresters if Carter agreed to hand back the company to the family.

The Bold and the Beautiful navigates complex relationships and business issues in its plot that focuses on the Forrester family. The long-running CBS daily soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 significant storylines to watch out for between March 3 and 7, 2025

1) Luna learns about her paternity

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been expecting this event since Finn Finnegan discovered his daughter, Luna Nozawa. However, he took a long time to open up to his wife about his past affair and the recently-revealed daughter. Last week, he visited the prison to extract information about Luna. Later, he received a tip-off about her and arrived at the Spencer mansion to find Luna at the door.

While he hugged her and sobbed about not realizing Luna's lonely childhood, the girl apologized for her past crimes by citing an absent father as the reason. Later, she expressed surprise about "cousin" Finn's presence at the mansion.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Finn disclosing how Poppy seduced him and later lied about Luna's parentage. His paternal emotions will force him to bond with Luna lovingly. In return, Luna will be shocked to know her mother, Poppy, and cousin, Finn, were in a romantic relationship.

However, she will be elated to find out that Finn is her father, someone she could be proud of. Later, Luna may tell Bill Spencer about Finn's visit and their relationship. This may worry Bill at various levels. For one, Bill may have issues with Luna's parentage since he has been bonding with her emotionally.

Secondly, he knows the fact that Luna is Finn's daughter, which will put a strain on Steffy and Finn's marriage. He will be worried about Steffy's well-being. Lastly, Finn knows about Luna's house arrest at his home. As such, he will fret about his unlawful move getting exposed.

2) Finn has more secrets from Steffy

So far, Finn Finnegan has tried to be honest with his wife. From Sheila Carter to Hope Logan's kiss, he has spilled all to his wife. This time, after a long dilemma, he finally told Steffy about his intimacy with Poppy and Luna's being his daughter.

However, now that the desperate father has searched for and met his daughter under house arrest, Finn may choose not to reveal this bit to Steffy. He may rationalize that, Steffy thinks Luna is a criminal and belongs inside the prison. As such, she will arrange to put Luna behind bars as soon as she knows her whereabouts.

Finn Finnegan, on the other hand, is smarting under guilt and longing for his daughter. With his paternal instincts awake, he wants to cherish his newly-discovered daughter. He may hope to reform her and redeem himself.

As such, Finn will keep his visit to the Spencer mansion secret from Steffy, who, in turn, will discuss Luna with her parents. Taylor Hayes already knows about Luna and will soon tell Ridge Forrester. With Ridge in the picture, Luna's location may be out sooner than expected.

When Steffy learns that Finn visited Luna but kept it from her, she may not take it kindly. Whether this sees the end of their stable marriage remains to be seen in the future storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful.

3) Hope targets Daphne directly

The past couple of The Bold and the Beautiful episodes saw Carter Walton consumed by guilt over his coup and Daphne Rose taking advantage of it. Initially, she started by making cryptic remarks about his remorse. However, on Friday's episode, dated February 28, 2025, she asked him to open up to her.

Carter has felt lonely at his office since he missed Ridge's friendship, while Hope Logan refused to accept his guilt. At such a weak moment, Daphne promised to negotiate a deal with the Forresters, urging him to be the man who deserved more. With this, she planted a kiss on him, a move witnessed by Hope from outside the office.

In the week of March 3, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan will likely confront Carter Walton over his infidelity. However, she would be eager to forgive him and give him a second chance at their romance since she needs the image of a power couple with Carter to hold on to her powerful position in the company.

On the other hand, Hope will not be so lenient with Daphne Rose. She may warn Daphne to stay away from her man. Moreover, she may make some structural changes at the company to ensure Daphne stays away from Carter. Whether these actions save her romance remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch all the drama related to Hope and Daphne's showdown while Steffy struggles in her marriage.

