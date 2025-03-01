The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from March 3 to 7, 2025, fans can expect intense drama. Finn reveals his connection to Luna, while Hope confronts Carter after catching him kissing Daphne. Ridge starts to figure things out, while Steffy struggles with the impact of Luna’s paternity revelation.

In the previous episodes of the show, uncovered truths rocked the Forrester family. Steffy told Taylor that Finn was Luna’s biological father, leaving Taylor heartbroken. Luna broke down in tears as she and Finn tried to understand what this life-changing news meant for their future.

At Forrester Creations, Daphne pushed Carter to make things right by giving the company back to the Forresters. But their growing closeness led to betrayal. Hope, happy about her fragrance line’s success, was crushed when she saw Carter kissing Daphne. With families falling apart and trust broken, the future of Forrester Creations remained uncertain.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025: Shocking confessions

In the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne tells Carter a shocking secret that leaves him stunned. Hope struggles to deal with the pain of seeing Carter kiss Daphne. Meanwhile, Finn and Luna try to make sense of their newfound relationship while thinking about the future.

Tuesday, March 4: Confrontations and connections

Hope refuses to stay silent and confronts Carter about his growing closeness to Daphne, demanding an explanation. At the same time, Ridge starts connecting the dots and realizes the truth about Finn and Luna’s relationship. As he gets closer to figuring it out, tension builds within the Forrester family.

Wednesday, March 5: Clashing emotions

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things get heated as Hope and Daphne have a tense argument. Hope reveals that she saw Daphne and Carter kiss, and the confrontation quickly escalates. Daphne tries to defend herself, but the damage might already be done as Hope wonders what to do next.

Thursday, March 6: Secrets and revelations

Finn hides another secret about Luna from Steffy, adding more tension to their marriage. Most likely, the truth is nothing but the secret that Luna is not out of prison and at Bill’s mansion under house arrest. Meanwhile, Luna gathers her courage and tells Bill she has discovered who her real father is. Bill is shocked, and the news makes him anxious about what it could mean for his family.

Friday, March 7: New beginnings and uncertainty

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope turns her heartbreak into determination and makes big changes at Forrester Creations. While she focuses on work, Bill grows more worried about how Luna’s paternity truth will affect everyone. The week ends with relationships on shaky ground, with more secrets ready to come out.

The upcoming week on the soap opera is expected to be full of shocking discoveries, emotional confrontations, and shifting family dynamics.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

