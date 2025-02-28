The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 27, 2025): Carter struggles with guilt while Finn finds Luna

The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with intense emotions as Finn faced the truth about his connection to Luna. Steffy struggled to understand the painful revelation about her husband's past, while excitement grew over the upcoming perfume launch. However, Carter’s doubts threatened to overshadow the celebration.

While Ridge, Eric, and the team celebrated the fragrance line's success, Carter wrestled with his loyalty to Ridge and his complicated feelings for Hope. At the same time, Luna questioned her identity, not knowing that Finn was doing everything he could to find her.

While Ridge, Eric, and the team celebrated the fragrance line’s success, Carter wrestled with his loyalty to Ridge and his complicated feelings for Hope. At the same time, Luna questioned her identity, not knowing that Finn was doing everything he could to find her.

Amid the glamour of Forrester Creations, Steffy leaned on Taylor for support as she tried to cope with the truth about Luna’s paternity. Finn broke into tears as he hugged Luna, accepting the truth finally.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 27, 2025

Steffy and Finn try to stay strong

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began in Malibu, where Finn checked on Steffy, as he was worried about how she was feeling. Steffy reassured him by saying they had survived tough times before, even Sheila, and they could get through this too. But deep down, she hid her pain, struggling with the shocking truth that Luna might be Finn’s biological daughter.

Later, while doing laundry, Steffy thought about her conversation with Finn. She was so lost in thought that she didn’t notice Taylor walking into the room. After seeing her daughter in distress, Taylor gently encouraged Steffy to talk to her. Eventually, Steffy opened up about Finn’s past with Poppy and the possibility that Luna was his child, leaving Taylor completely stunned.

Luna searches for herself

Luna stayed at Bill Spencer’s house, scrolling through pictures of Forrester Creations and smiling at snapshots of Will. But her smile faded when she saw pictures of Will with Electra. She then looked at a photo of Tom Starr and examined her reflection in the mirror, searching for any resemblance but she couldn’t see one.

Her confusion and pain grew, and her unanswered questions felt heavier than ever. Meanwhile, Finn became more and more anxious. He paced in a prison waiting room, demanding to see Luna.

Drama brews at Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge, Eric, and the team celebrated the success of their new fragrance line, but tension lingered. Ridge noticed that Carter seemed distant and suspected he wasn’t happy despite their big win.

Hope praised Carter for his leadership, but his serious expression showed he didn’t feel the same. Daphne and Zende, sensing something was wrong, tried to reconnect with their old friend. In a private moment, Carter told Daphne that he felt guilty about the division in the Forrester family. Daphne tried to comfort him, but her words didn’t ease his guilt.

Finn and Luna’s emotional confrontation

Finn determined to find Luna and searched online records until he finally got a text with her location which was Bill Spencer’s house. Finn rushed over, and when Luna opened the door, she greeted him with a guilty smile, calling him "Cousin Finn." But when Finn hugged her, crying, the truth became clear.

“I’m your father,” Finn whispered, sobbing as he held her. Luna hugged him back, her face filled with both confusion and relief. It was heartbreaking, leaving viewers wondering how this shocking truth would affect everyone’s lives.

This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful blended corporate triumph with personal heartbreak, setting the stage for even bigger confrontations.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

