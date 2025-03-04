The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope confronts Carter while Taylor and Ridge warn Steffy

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions will reach a boiling point as Hope refuses to stay silent after witnessing Carter's betrayal. On the other hand, Steffy will have difficulty coping after learning the truth about Finn and Luna's connection.

Taylor and Ridge will caution Steffy about the situation and support her during this difficult time. Bill will also get entangled in this chaos as Luna confides in him. He will find it hard to maintain control over Luna.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope confronts Carter over his betrayal on The Bold and the Beautiful

After witnessing Carter kissing Daphne, Hope is left feeling betrayed. Though she has been through her fair share of emotional turmoil in the past, she doesn't expect Carter to betray her this way. As the shock fades, her anger grows, and she decides to take action.

Hope has two options: either to come right out and say she saw everything or test Carter's honesty by dancing around the topic. She will choose the former and subtly question him about the increasing time he spends with Daphne.

Carter will not give her an honest answer, which will trigger her anger, and she will confront him about the kiss. He will be caught off guard and scramble to explain himself.

Hope will also confront Daphne and ask her to stay away from her man. And she will make it clear that she won't tolerate interference in her relationship.

Ridge and Taylor will warn Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Steffy struggles to cope with the truth about Finn and Luna, her parents need to step in and guide her through her emotional turmoil. However, Taylor's reaction drastically turns when she urges Steffy to leave Finn altogether.

Taylor was stunned by Finn's revelation and deeply concerned about how this could have impacted Steffy's life. Taylor reminded Steffy how Sheila once tried to kill her and warned that Luna's biological ties to Sheila could bring similar chaos.

She painted a picture of Luna's potential instability, suggesting that Sheila's "crazy genes" might have already started manifesting in her. Taylor insisted that cutting ties with Finn was the only way to protect Steffy and her children from future harm.

Despite Taylor's persistent warnings, Steffy refused to walk away from Finn, worrying that it would break her family.

Steffy with Ridge on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/The Bold and The Beautiful)

Ridge might connect the dots about Finn's paternity and will be equally concerned when he finds out. However, it's plausible that either Steffy or Taylor Hayes could inform him.

Given Steffy's close relationship with her father, she might choose to confide in him about this family development. Alternatively, Taylor might decide to share the news with Ridge herself. Ridge might react strongly to this, but he is expected to stay with his daughter and support her.

Finn's toxic trait could sink his marriage on

The Bold and the Beautiful

Though Finn's intentions are usually good, his biggest flaw has always been his tendency to hide the truth in the name of protection. Previously, in The Bold and the Beautiful, this trait caused serious issues in his marriage.

Now, the same is repeated with Luna, as he initially tried to tell Steffy about Luna but left out some important details. He didn't tell her he had already attempted to visit Luna in prison, only to find she was no longer there.

He also failed to mention that he tracked Luna to Bill's house. Steffy, who is in a fragile state, will not take this news lightly. Once Steffy realizes how much Finn has been keeping from her, she will reach her breaking point. This could cause their marriage to crumble.

Bill will lose control over Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill has been holding Luna in his control and supporting her for the past few months on The Bold and the Beautiful. But his hold on her will slowly slip as she learns that Finn is her biological father.

This discovery could shift her loyalties. Luna will begin to rebel against the constraints of her house arrest, though she once depended on Bill for security. Bill will grow increasingly frustrated as she drifts.

Luna will try to establish a connection with Finn by rebelling against Bill, who will be pushed to take some drastic measures to keep her close and protect her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

