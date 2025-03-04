"Quack of a psychiatrist" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam Taylor's advice for Steffy to leave Finn over Luna

Steffy Forrester is devastated after the revelation of a shocking truth on The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn's confession shocks Steffy when he informs her about his past affair with Poppy Nozawa. After learning that Luna is Finn's biological father as a result of his past affair, Steffy is unable to process the truth.

In the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor tries to comfort Steffy but warns her about Luna, citing her unstable behavior. She attempts to convince Steffy that Finn is intentionally trying to bring trouble into her life. Suggesting that Steffy should protect her own children, Taylor urges her to leave Finn.

However, the soap's fans seem extremely unhappy with Taylor's advice for Steffy. Many of them took to social media to express their displeasure over Taylor's statement. One viewer, going by the name Stephanie Hutchens, commented under a post made by another fan:

"Seriously. Quack of a psychiatrist imo."

A comment on Taylor by a fan (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

The netizen was replying to a Facebook post by a user named Anna Cecelia, who pointed out that Taylor gives terrible advice despite being a psychiatrist. Taylor's unfair suggestion to Steffy to leave Finn prompted the Facebook user to take to social media to state that Taylor sounded like a terrible doctor.

The original social media post (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

In the comments section, many viewers agreed with the thought, blaming Taylor for her terrible advice. Fans reacted with utter displeasure to Taylor asking Steffy to leave Finn over Luna.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

While discussing the storyline, some fans pointed out the insensitivity in Taylor's comment and slammed her for giving poor advice to Steffy. Meanwhile, some of them wished for Taylor to exit the show, venting out their displeasure over her advice.

Fans slam Taylor for giving poor advice to Steffy (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Current plot dynamics involving Taylor and Steffy

As per the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy's entire world crumbles when Taylor asks her to leave Finn. While Steffy is dealing with Finn's confession about Luna, Taylor tries to comfort her. After learning about the truth about Luna's birth, Taylor warns Steffy that this new family connection could be dangerous for her.

Taylor reminds Steffy about how Sheila tried to kill her earlier. Talking about how Luna also started showing signs of unstable behavior, Taylor warns Steffy about Sheila's "crazy genes." She tries her best to paint a negative image of Finn in Steffy's mind and urges her to leave him for the sake of protecting her own children.

Despite Taylor's warning, Steffy refuses to leave Finn as it will disrupt her family. Steffy trusts Finn and believes that Luna would not have become a problem if she had never found out the truth. With tensions rising, besides struggling to cope with Finn's confession about Luna, Steffy is also trying to deal with her mother's unfair suggestions.

Other story arcs in The Bold and the Beautiful

As Steffy deals with Finn's confession and Taylor's influence on her life, other developments have shaken things up. Luna breaks down in front of Finn and expresses her misery over not having a father figure in her life. After listening to the painful memories of Luna's childhood, Finn finally discloses that he is her father.

In the meantime, Hope looks through the office door and finds Carter and Daphne in a compromising moment as they kiss each other. She is shocked when Daphne confesses her feelings to him. Later, Hope asks Carter about his equation with Daphne, leading to a heated argument that could destroy their friendship.

The following episodes are expected to get more intense as Hope and Daphne engage in a tense argument. Finn hides another secret about Luna from Steffy, further complicating their marriage. Lastly, Luna tells Bill that she has discovered who her real father is, leaving Bill in shock.

Fans eagerly await to witness the upcoming twists and turns that might further complicate things between Steffy, Taylor, Finn, and Luna.

Also read: The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025): Luna meets her dad while Steffy re-evaluates her marriage

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

