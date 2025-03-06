Lisa Yamada cherishes Luna’s bond with Bill Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Yamada, who portrays Luna Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful, has become embroiled in a dramatic and explosive storyline. The news that Finn Finnegan (portrayed by Tanner Novlan) is Luna's real father has rocked the soap world.

Nevertheless, while curious to find out who her biological father is, Luna is not yet willing to give up the father figure that she has known her entire life—Bill Spencer (portrayed by Don Diamont).

In an exclusive interview with Soaps published on March 5, Yamada revealed how Luna feels about Bill and how significant he is in her life. The actress revealed that even though Luna knows her true parentage now, her relationship with Bill is one she holds dear to her heart.

“I think Bill will always mean so much to Luna,” Yamada said. “He’s the first man who’s ever cared for her in a truly paternal way, and that was a completely new experience for her. She even confused those feelings with something more romantic at one point!”

The plot twist comes when Luna gives a spontaneous kiss, resulting in turmoil in her feelings. Regardless, she has begun to appreciate him being present as a protector and a mentor figure, which she had never enjoyed before.

The Bold and The Beautiful: Will Bill and Luna’s Relationship Change?

For Luna, discovering that Finn is her father has turned her life around. She had assumed for years that he was her cousin, so the truth would be even more difficult to swallow. Yamada discussed how this new information changed everything Luna had believed in another interview with Soap Opera Digest published on March 3.

"It’s like every single memory she has with Finn from her childhood is a complete lie. This shifts her entire reality."

Despite this big discovery, Bill is still an integral part of Luna's life. Although she has discovered her biological father, she does not want to lose the man who has been with her through thick and thin. Yamada revealed that Luna considers Bill a person who has taken more care and concern for her than her mother ever did.

With Finn stepping into his role as Luna’s father, many fans wonder if Luna will distance herself from Bill.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful set out to map out the intrigues of Luna's new familial connections and her struggle to understand her relationships with Finn and Bill.

As this drama plays itself out on The Bold and the Beautiful, there will be questions of how Luna is going to make it through this emotional ordeal and if she can sustain that valued connection she has built with Bill Spencer.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

