Who plays John “Finn” Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful, which premiered in 1987, is a long-running soap opera focused on the lives of the wealthy Forrester family and their fashion business.

Canadian model and actor Tanner Novlan stars in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. He plays the role of John "Finn" Finnegan, a character introduced in 2020. Novlan was born on 9 April 1986 in Edmonton, Alberta. He grew up in a small town before deciding to make a career in modeling and acting.

His character, Finn, is presented as a doctor who is romantically involved with Steffy Forester, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. She was the CEO of Forrester Creation before the drama with Hope Logan took place. She is one of the main characters of the show. As the show progresses, it is discovered that Finn is the biological son of the erratic Sheila Carter, portrayed by Kimberlin Brown.

John ‘Finn’ Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful

In 2020, Novlan was introduced into the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan. The actor broke the news to his fans by posting on Instagram on July 10, 2020.

Finn is introduced as a kind-hearted and passionate doctor who falls in love with Steffy Forrester. Their love story brings drama to the show, making it an integral part of its storyline. One of the most important events in his storyline is when he discovers that Sheila Carter is his biological mother.

In the recent turn of events, Finn confesses the truth to Steffy that he is the biological father of Luna. He admitted his past with Poppy. This revelation took a toll on his marriage with Steffy Forrester. After this truth, Steffy is heartbroken as Luna has been behind several events that have hurt Steffy.

More about Tanner Novlan

Tanner Novlan has gained much recognition for his role as Dr. John Finn on The Bold And the Beautiful. Soap Opera News ranked him number one on its list of the "Top 15 Soap Newcomers of 2020." The actor was nominated for Soap Hub Awards in the categories of Favorite The Bold and the Beautiful Actor and Favorite Newcomer in 2022.

Tanner Novlan, known for playing Dr. John Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, has also starred in Roswell, New Mexico as Gregory Manes and appeared in Bones and Modern Family (Season 11). His film credits include Flatbush Luck, Christmas Class Reunion, and My Best Friend's Christmas.

Novlan is married to the American actress Kayla Ewell. The couple tied the knot in 2015. Tanner met Kayla in 2010 on the set of Australian band Sick Puppies' music video Maybe. In 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter Poppy, and in 2022, they welcomed their second child, Jones. The actor frequently posts about his family on social media.

About the show

The Bold And the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime TV soap operas on American television. Its storylines have kept the audiences captivated with its twists and turns always around the corner. The show has been on television for nearly two decades now.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

