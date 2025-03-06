The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna’s paternity shocks Bill while Finn speaks to Steffy

The latest shakeup on The Bold and the Beautiful involves a new father-daughter relationship while two romances are threatened. After the takeover of Forrester Creations by Carter and Hope, the Forrester family has been trying every possible tactic to get their hands on their family business. One of them is getting Daphne, the fragrance expert, to seduce Carter.

Ad

The last few B&B episodes found Carter regretting his betrayal and broken friendship with Ridge, something he confided in Daphne since Hope refused to acknowledge it. This brought Daphne and Carter close, leading to the former developing real feelings for the COO. Hope confronted her man over his slipped loyalty.

On the other hand, after disclosing to Steffy about being Luna's biological father, Finn located Luna at the Spencer mansion and visited her. He revealed their relationship, and the father-daughter duo had a tearful union. Elsewhere, Steffy informed her parents about the shocking turn of events threatening her marriage.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful, the long-running CBS daily soap, will continue to present complications surrounding the Forrester family, and their associates and rivals.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bill learns about Luna's past

Ad

Finn Finnegan recently visited the Spencer mansion after a tip-off led him to Luna Nozawa's location. Soon, the father-daughter duo united as Luna apologized for her crimes, and Finn disclosed their relationship. He emphasized that two paternity tests proved him as Luna's biological father.

After Finn promised to catch up with his lost time with his daughter, Finn bid Luna a tearful goodbye and headed home. A delighted Luna wondered at the turn of events in her life.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, dated March 6, 2025, the Spencer mansion will be abuzz with the latest revelation. When Bill Spencer learns about Finn's visit and meeting with Luna, he will be apprehensive about an information leak.

Ad

While he may feel angry with the prison authorities for leaking Luna's whereabouts despite the business tycoon paying up to keep them quiet, he may also worry about his reputation being at risk. He is likely to ask the reason for Finn's visit, to which an overjoyed Luna will inform him about finally getting to know her father.

As Luna reveals Finn Finnegan as her biological parent, Bill will be taken aback. While Luna may complain about how her mother, Poppy, destroyed her life, Bill may muse about the problems likely to crop up in Steffy's house over this.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 3 to 7, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn chooses half-truth over honesty with Steffy

Ad

While heading home from meeting Luna Nozawa, Finn Finnegan felt relieved and emotional after reconnecting with his newly discovered daughter. Feeling guilty that Luna may have been a better person if she had him as her father when young, Finn resolved to make a difference in the criminal daughter's life. As such, on Wednesday's episode, he wanted to tell his wife about the latest visit.

However, Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode will likely find Finn changing his mind after he reaches home. He may find his wife, Steffy Forrester, fretting over the Luna issue as he tells her that he needs to give her more information on the same topic.

Ad

Finn will likely inform Steffy about going to the prison to meet Luna. As Steffy's temper blows up over this piece of news, Finn may consider it safe to stay quiet about going to the Spencer mansion to meet her. However, he may tell her that Luna was not in prison and has been moved to another facility.

An agitated Steffy may point out to Finn that Luna was not a charming small girl that he needed to bond with, but a double murderess who tried to kill his wife. She may also point out how the safety of their children might be affected if Luna had any entry into their lives.

Ad

Taking Steffy's high-strung condition into consideration, Finn may reckon staying quiet would be a wise thing at the moment, although he may feel bad about keeping secrets from his wife.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 5 to March 14, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the upcoming drama on Luna and Steffy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback