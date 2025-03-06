The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 5, 2025): Steffy refuses to leave while Luna connects with Finn

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on March 5, 2025, saw Steffy refuse to leave Finn, even as Ridge and Taylor begged her to prioritize her safety. Finn and Luna tried connecting with each other while navigating their newfound father and daughter relation.

Hope confronted Carter after seeing him kiss Daphne. Carter said the kiss was unexpected, but Hope felt heartbroken. Meanwhile, Daphne packed for Paris, leaving Zende wondering if she was running away because of Carter.

When Finn returned home, Steffy promised him she wasn’t going anywhere. But Finn knew he had to tell her another truth about Luna, even if it risked their fragile peace.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Steffy refuses to leave Finn despite Ridge and Taylor’s pleas

The episode of The Bold and the Beautiful began with Luna clinging to Finn and Steffy refusing to leave him, even though Ridge and Taylor begged her to think about her safety. Taylor warned Steffy that Finn’s connection to Sheila and Luna was dangerous, and Ridge urged her to move in with them.

Despite their concerns, Steffy stood her ground. She believed her family was safest together, especially with Luna in prison. But Finn’s hesitation hinted that trouble wasn’t over yet. Later, when Finn returned home to Steffy, she told him that she had reassured her parents that Luna couldn’t hurt them anymore. However, Finn’s expression darkened as he knew that Luna wasn’t in jail anymore.

Hope confronts Carter over the kiss with Daphne

Hope confronted Carter after seeing him kiss Daphne. Carter looked upset and said he never meant for it to happen. He promised he had been loyal, but Hope felt heartbroken. She reminded him of his promises not to hurt her like others had.

Carter apologized, but Hope walked away, devastated by what she saw. The betrayal hurt even more after their successful product launch. Carter was left broken, while Hope wondered if their relationship could survive.

Daphne plans her exit, leaving Zende suspicious

Daphne packed her bags to leave for Paris. Zende was confused, especially after her fragrance line’s success. He asked her if Carter was the reason, but Daphne avoided the question, saying she could work remotely.

Zende grew more suspicious when Daphne hinted that Carter regretted his mistake. He asked about her feelings, but she stayed quiet, torn between her guilt and her feelings for Carter.

Finn and Luna's complicated bond

Finn struggled with his new bond with Luna. She was happy to know her father but sensed his hesitation. Luna was worried that Finn still saw her as the woman who had almost killed Steffy. She hugged him, thankful for his honesty, though Finn still looked troubled.

Before leaving, Finn told Luna he needed to talk to Steffy. Luna tearfully thanked him for not lying like her mom, and called him "Dad" as he left. Finn’s heart was heavy, knowing the truth could change everything for his family.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

