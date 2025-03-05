The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 4, 2025): Carter comes clean, Daphne decides to leave and Steffy continues to reel

The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on March 4, 2025, was filled with emotional revelations and heartbreak. Finn told Luna that he was her father, leaving her devastated over all the lost years they could have had. As Steffy tried to process the shocking news, Ridge and Taylor begged her to leave Finn to protect herself and the kids.

At the same time, Hope became suspicious of Carter’s strange behavior after finding Daphne’s lace collar. Daphne struggled with her feelings after kissing Carter and decided to leave town. Zende couldn’t understand why she was leaving so suddenly and felt like something else was going on.

As emotions ran high, Finn explained more about Poppy’s lies, making Luna feel even worse. Taylor warned Steffy that Finn’s desire to connect with Luna might turn out like his past with Sheila. Despite Ridge and Taylor’s fears, Steffy refused to leave Finn, and stayed by his side through the chaos.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Finn reveals the truth to Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful episode started with an emotional moment between Finn and Luna. After performing his own DNA test, Finn found out he was Luna’s father. Luna was shocked and struggled to understand the truth.

Finn cried as he apologized for not being there, explaining that Poppy hid the pregnancy to protect him. Heartbroken over the lost years, Luna hugged Finn tightly and called him "my father." Luna broke down in tears, feeling hurt and betrayed by her mother’s lies

Steffy reels as Ridge and Taylor urge her to leave

At the Malibu house, Steffy felt overwhelmed after learning that Finn had a secret daughter. Taylor tried to convince Steffy to move in with Ridge and her, worried that Finn’s bond with Luna might turn into another painful situation like his past with his biological mother, Sheila.

Ridge was furious when he found out Finn had unknowingly fathered a child with his aunt. He angrily called Poppy and Luna "psychos." Despite her parents’ concerns, Steffy refused to leave her husband. The episode also closed with Taylor continuing to urge Steffy to make a wiser decision.

Hope questions Carter as Daphne plans her exit

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope noticed that Carter seemed distracted, and later found Daphne’s lace collar. She asked him what was going on, but Carter looked nervous and avoided answering.

Meanwhile, Daphne packed her things, thinking about her kiss with Carter, and decided to move back to Paris. Zende didn’t understand why she left so suddenly and suspected her decision had something to do with Carter.

Carter finally told Hope that Daphne had kissed him. But Hope already knew, as she had seen the kiss and had been waiting for Carter to tell her the truth. Carter looked upset and said he never wanted to hurt her. Hope’s face darkened as she tried to process the betrayal, unsure if she could trust Carter anymore.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

