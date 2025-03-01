The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Carter in the middle of a love triangle while Finn develops paternal feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful's storyline has had its share of difficult relationships since its premiere in March 1987. The long-running CBS daily soap revolves around the Forrester family and its various associations.

In the upcoming episodes of the week of March 3, 2025, two couples on The Bold and the Beautiful are slated to feel strain in their relationship. While Daphne's fragrance has brought success to the Hope-Carter management at Forrester Creations, Daphne has started seducing the remorseful Carter.

The past few weeks saw Finn revealing his secret to his wife about being Luna's father. He then scoured around for Luna's whereabouts and landed at the Spencer mansion to find Luna at the door. On the other hand, Steffy tried to digest the shocking revelation of Luna's connection with her loving husband. Distraught, Steffy opened up to her mother, Taylor.

At the FC office, Hope was too ecstatic about the new fragrance line to notice Carter's morose attitude, despite Zende pointing it out to her. However, when Daphne leaned in to kiss Carter, Hope was at the office door to witness this shocking turn of events.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter is pulled in different directions

Carter Walton, the COO of Forrester Creations, has felt repentant about his takeover since Brooke Logan and Daphne Rose plied his conscience with guilt. Moreover, after Ridge Forrester visited the office, the two former friends reunited over emotional outpourings, leading to Carter's further remorse.

Despite Steffy Forrester calling off her plan to employ Daphne Rose to seduce Carter away from his latest romance, Daphne took advantage of Carter's mental state to get close to him. On Friday's episode, dated February 28, 2025, Daphne praised Carter for being good at heart before kissing him.

However, Hope Logan witnesses Carter and Daphne's fateful closeness and freaks out. In the upcoming episodes, Hope will likely confront Carter about this incident. However, she will want to believe that Carter is innocent and that Daphne is trying to steal her man.

As such, she may give Carter a second chance but tackle Daphne, issuing a warning about staying away from her man. However, Hope may remain too self-absorbed to see that Daphne has already made an impression on Carter that goes beyond professionalism.

While Carter Walton may want to stay true to his romance with Hope Logan, there is no denying that Hope has a single-tracked mind and refuses to see Carter's inner turmoil. As such, he finds a more compassionate company in Daphne. Moreover, Carte still wants to get his old friendship with Ridge back, which goes against Hope's interest, causing a dilemma for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn starts to play Luna's protective father

Actors playing Luna, Finn and Poppy on B&B (Image via Instagram/@tannernovlan_)

On Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, dated February 27, 2025, Finn Finnegan arrived at the Spencer mansion after receiving a tip about Luna Nozawa's whereabouts. When the criminal-on-house-arrest opened the door, Finn lovingly hugged a startled Luna.

In the next episode, Luna expresses remorse for her past deeds, including trying to kill "cousin" Finn's wife, Steffy. She lamented about not having a stable childhood, thanks to an absent father, Tom Starr. Finn sobs and realizes he didn't know this part of Luna's life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Finn Finnegan will likely disclose that he is Luna Nozawa's missing father. He may explain his teenage one-night intimacy with Poppy and Poppy's further lies about Luna's parentage. Luna may be pleasantly surprised to know that Finn, and not homeless Tom Starr, is her father.

On the other hand, Bill Spencer may come to know about the Luna-Finn connection after a delighted Luna apprises him, and Finn may choose to stay quiet about Luna's whereabouts. He may keep his visit to the Spencer mansion and meeting with Luna a secret from his wife, Steffy Forrester. Whether Finn's secrets become his undoing in the future remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the latest drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as Finn's paternal feelings clash with Steffy's self-reservation.

