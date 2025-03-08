The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

The upcoming week’s episodes on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful set to air from March 10 to 14, 2025, bring big fights and shocking twists. Steffy clashes with Luna, refusing to let her rebuild her life. Carter’s unexpected reaction to Hope and Daphne’s fight surprises everyone, while Li’s anger grows dangerously out of control.

As secrets come out and emotions run high, relationships are pushed to the edge. In the previous episodes, the drama reached new heights. Hope and Daphne’s feud got worse, with Hope demanding Daphne stay away from Carter, while Daphne insisted Carter wasn’t the same man anymore.

Meanwhile, Finn devastated Steffy by revealing that Luna wasn’t in prison but under house arrest at Bill’s mansion. The truth broke Steffy’s heart, reigniting her anger toward Luna. With emotions running wild, Bill warned Luna to stay quiet about Finn’s visit, afraid it would ruin her chance at freedom.

But Luna still hoped to fix things, even as Steffy’s rage boiled over. In a dramatic showdown, Steffy burst into Bill’s mansion, accusing Luna of being a murderer and swearing she’d never let her see Finn again. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate to see what happens next.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, March 10: Steffy’s breaking point

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy’s anger explodes as she confronts Bill for helping Luna come back to Los Angeles. Bill tries to calm her down, but Steffy refuses to listen, afraid Luna will destroy her family’s fragile peace.

Meanwhile, Hope and Daphne’s fight gets worse, and Carter’s surprising reaction to their argument leaves both women completely shocked.

Tuesday, March 11: Luna’s arrest looms

Steffy is determined to protect her family, so she asks Detective Baker to look into Luna’s past. When Steffy finds out Luna broke her parole, she demands Baker step in. At the same time, Carter struggles with the growing tension between Hope and Daphne, while Ridge warns him not to let his feelings make the situation worse.

Wednesday, March 12: Secrets and scandals

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon pushes Sheila to explain why she suddenly feels sorry for Poppy, suspecting she’s hiding something. Meanwhile, Finn learns disturbing secrets about his connection to Poppy and Bill, leading to a tense argument with his mom, Li. As emotions run wild, Li’s response shows that she may be close to losing control.

Thursday, March 13: Explosive confrontations

Steffy and Luna’s fight gets worse as they both argue over Finn’s future. Things get out of control, and their argument turns into a physical fight, leaving Finn stuck in the middle. Meanwhile, across town, Li and Poppy’s old resentment comes to the surface, leading to a public argument that reveals painful secrets and deeply affects their families.

Friday, March 14: Ultimatums and desperation

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne, desperate to win Carter’s heart, takes a dangerous risk to show Carter the truth about Hope. Carter feels torn between his feelings and his loyalty to the people he cares about.

Ridge and Eric give him a serious warning, make a choice, or risk losing everything. As emotions settle, the fallout from the week’s drama promises to change lives in ways no one expected.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

