The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 7, 2025): Steffy declares war on Luna and Hope pushes Carter to cut ties with Daphne

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Daphne’s fight got worse when Hope warned Daphne to stay away from Carter. Daphne argued that Carter is not the same man anymore and he knew it. Meanwhile, Finn shocked Steffy by revealing that Luna wasn’t in prison but under house arrest at Bill Spencer’s mansion. Steffy was devastated as the truth sank in.

Ad

The tension rose when Bill told Luna to keep quiet about Finn’s visit. But Steffy, furious and heartbroken, stormed into Bill’s house to confront Luna. She called Luna a murderer and swore she’d never see Finn again. The episode ended with Steffy’s rage spilling out as Luna tried to defend herself.

This intense episode showed the fallout of love and betrayal. While Hope fought for Carter, Steffy struggled with Finn’s confession, and Luna clung to hope.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, March 7, 2025

Hope and Daphne’s explosive confrontation

In this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Daphne’s feud hit its peak. Daphne accused Hope of using Carter, claiming she knew her "type." But Hope stood her ground, telling Daphne to leave Carter alone and even urging him to send her back to Paris.

Ad

However, Daphne refused to back off, insisting she understood the new, broken version of Carter better than anyone. When Carter walked in, Hope demanded he cut ties with Daphne but his reaction was left unseen, leaving viewers wondering what he’d decide.

Finn drops a devastating truth on Steffy

Finn and Steffy’s marriage hit another rough patch. Finn revealed that Luna wasn’t in prison but under house arrest at Bill Spencer’s mansion. Steffy was furious, reminding Finn that Luna had tried to kill her. But Finn admitted he needed to see his daughter, feeling guilty and responsible.

Ad

Ad

The truth broke Steffy. She couldn’t understand Finn’s empathy for Luna after all she’d gone through. As Finn tried to blame Poppy, Steffy relived her trauma, growing more upset. Finally, overwhelmed by pain and anger, she decided to confront Luna herself.

Bill warns Luna to stay silent

At Bill’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna told him about meeting Finn. Bill was furious and warned her that if the truth came out, she’d end up back in prison. But Luna held onto hope, wanting to build a relationship with her father. She promised to change and didn’t want to lose her second chance.

Ad

Ad

Bill’s warnings didn’t change Luna’s mind. She was determined to prove herself, but Bill made one thing clear, if she risked her freedom, he wouldn’t protect her. Luna was left torn between her desire for family and the fear of losing everything.

Steffy confronts Luna in a fiery showdown

In the episode’s final moments of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Steffy burst into Bill’s mansion, ready to confront Luna. With no security around, it was just Steffy’s fury against Luna’s desperate explanations.

Ad

Steffy listed Luna’s crimes and the fear she caused. Luna begged for forgiveness, saying finding out Finn was her father changed her. But Steffy refused to listen, declaring that Luna would never see Finn again. The screen faded to black, leaving viewers desperate to see what happens next.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback